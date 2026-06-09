New Wizards $215 Million Star Breaks Silence On Team’s Future

The Washington Wizards will be parading a new-look team next season. They are expected to be led by Trae Young, who was traded to Washington from the Atlanta Hawks late in the 2025-2026 season, and Anthony Davis, who was shipped to the city after a brief and injury-riddled stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards are also slated to pick first in the 2026 NBA Draft where they can select AJ Dybantsa, a dynamic scoring forward who has great upside on both offense and defense.

They will also have the promising young players, such as Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, to compose the Wizards’ core next season.

Young, who is expected to be the leader of the team next season, broke the silence about the team’s future, saying that they all have a chip on their shoulders heading into next season.

“I know our team is gonna be ready. We have young guys that have been through the rebuilding stage,” he said in The Pivot Podcast. “They went through a lot of losing the last few years and they’re tired of losing. I want to be there with them when we’re winning.”

Trae Young Believes The Best Has Yet To Come For Him

Trae Young added that he is particularly eager to be back on his best form next season, as he believes he is just entering his prime and is poised for a breakout year in his first full season with Washington.

“This is the most slept on I’ve been in my whole life,” he said. “Imagine the Wizards as the No. 1 team in the East next year… Trust me, I’m probably just entering my prime. The way people talk about me is just funny.”

Young played just five games with the Wizards after an injury-marred season, where he only appeared in 15 games, 10 of which were with Atlanta earlier in the season.

In his five games with the Wizards, he averaged 15.2 points, and 6.2 assists per game.

The Wizards only won 17 games to have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young Eligible To Sign A Massive Extension In The Offseason

Trae Young, who once led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, is in the final guaranteed year of his five-year, $215 million rookie extension.

This season, he has a player option to sign a $49 million extension, but many believe he is set to decline it for a longer contract with the Wizards.

That contract extension, if he declines, is projected to go $120 million over three years, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

With the Wizards, Young could lead a supporting cast that is arguably the best of his playing career since his stay with the Hawks, with a mix of veterans and young players.

For now, the team has some interesting offseason decisions to build a competitive roster for the 2026-2027 campaign.