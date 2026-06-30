NFL Insider Says LeBron James to Washington Wizards ‘Makes Sense’

Plenty of thoughts have been floating around regarding LeBron James‘ next NBA team.

Ben Volin, an NFL insider from The Boston Globe, stated that James going to the Washington Wizards “makes sense”, despite the Wizards having the worst record in the Eastern Conference in 2025.

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he plans to play elsewhere during the 2026-27 season, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

James spent eight seasons with the Lakers, won the 2020 NBA title in Los Angeles and, even at 41, remained productive last season, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 60 games in the 2025-26 season.

Why Washington Is Such a Strange Fit

Washington sounds like one James’ least likely destinations. That assumes James wants to join a win-now team, preferably one that may be only a player or two away from reaching the conference finals next season.

The Wizards finished 17-65 in the 2025-26 season, last in the Eastern Conference, and Basketball Reference listed them with the NBA’s worst net rating and SRS.

So this was not a team one superstar away from a title run, though their stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young were not on the court often as the team slid down the standings.

That makes the idea of James choosing Washington feel bizarre.

Because at this stage of his career, he has made it clear that winning still matters. And based on his play last year, James can help a team into a deep playoff run with the right pieces around him.

So the obvious destinations would be teams closer to contention: the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat or another veteran-heavy roster that could sell him on one last championship push.

The Argument for a Wizards Swing

The case for Washington is certainly on the ambitious side.

If the Wizards believe they can use James as the centerpiece of a larger offseason swing, then the idea becomes less absurd.

Keep in mind that the Wizards picked up Young, a high-level passer and scorer who could ease James’ offensive burden. Young, despite a weaker 2025 season, is only 27 years old and can peak with the right players around him.

There is also the Davis factor. If Davis is already part of Washington’s long-term thinking, James’ interest becomes easier to understand.

The two won a championship together with the Lakers and remain one of the most successful star pairings of the last decade. A reunion would not automatically make Washington a title contender, but it would change the franchise’s near-term direction overnight.

James would instantly give Washington relevance, increasing national television appeal and credibility with Young and Davis beside him. For a franchise coming off a miserable season, even if they don’t win a bunch of playoff games, that matters.

Still, the likelihood of James shipping off to DC should be framed carefully.

Volin’s post leans more toward opinion than hard reporting, and the strongest current buzz around James has centered more on Golden State and other established contenders than Washington.

Both Kalshi and Polymarket, as of June 30 at 4PM ET, have odds at 2% or less that James goes to the Wizards.

For now, the Wizards are best described as a long-shot, high-drama possibility — one that sounds ridiculous until remembering that LeBron’s career has never exactly followed the ordinary script.