Washington Wizards Reveal Plan For Former NBA Champion

The Washington Wizards brought back former NBA champion Khris Middleton through a three-year, $17.6 million contract via a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks. It is part of a six-team trade involving the Mavericks, Wizards, LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

With his signing, Middleton is expected to play a role in the Wizards’ pursuit of a playoff spot and perhaps provide some stabilizing offense around the likes of Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa next season.

According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, the Wizards are planning to use Middleton off the bench and let the young guys take heavier responsibilities, which is a stark contrast to his role as a secondary star when he helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA championship.

“The Wizards did not bring Middleton back for, essentially, this coming season for him to take minutes away from any of their young group of wings, including the first pick in the draft, AJ Dybantsa,” he reported.

Washington Wizards Have High Hopes For Young Core

Robbins added that the Wizards are trusting the likes of Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, and Bilal Coulibaly to grow into dependable offensive players, while Middleton, who will be 35 next season, plays as a veteran presence for the squad.

“The Wizards have high hopes not only for Dybantsa, but for Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Bilal Coulibaly to play significant roles for them going forward,” he added.

In the 2025-2026 NBA season, Middleton, a three-time NBA All-Star, averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He played in 63 games, split between the Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks.

To re-acquire Middleton, the Wizards sent D’Angelo Russell, a 2029 second-round pick, a 2032 second-round swap, and a 2033 second-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Khris Middleton Is A Positive Influence In The Washington Wizards Locker Room

Khris Middleton had been a positive influence for the Washington Wizards locker room during his time with the team last season, according to Josh Robbins.

“Middleton was a hugely popular player in the Wizards’ locker room during his short stint (48 games) with the team over two seasons, which ended when he was part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis from the Mavericks in February,” he wrote.

The Wizards wanted to emulate that by bringing Middleton back to the team as they hope to uncork a playoff run for the first time since 2021.

“The Wizards believe that Middleton and CJ McCollum (who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young in January) were both very good influences in their locker room, with their young guys absorbing the professionalism with which Middleton went about his work every night, even when he wasn’t playing much. They’re hoping to re-create that again in a key season for the franchise,” Robbins said.

The team has been methodically adding new pieces to their roster next season. Their most notable transaction aside from Middleton is DeAndre Ayton, who was traded from the LA Lakers to the Wizards to be another capable big for the squad next season alongside Davis and the young Alex Sarr.