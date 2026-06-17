Kobe Bryant-Like Rookie Emerges As Best Player In The Draft, For Ex-Wizards Forward

The Washington Wizards have a big decision on draft night as they hold the No. 1 pick of the 2026 Class, which many believe is one of the best in recent times.

While AJ Dybantsa has been the favorite to go No. 1 in the draft, a rookie has emerged as possibly the best player in the class, according to a former Wizards forward.

According to former NBA player Markieff Morris, Darryn Peterson is the best player in the draft class, likening him to basketball great Kobe Bryant.

“If I’m the Wizards or anybody in this draft, Darryn Peterson is by far the best player,” Morris said in ESPN’s First Take. “He has flashes of Kobe [Bryant] all the time”

Throughout the draft process over the past two months, Peterson has been touted as the No. 2 pick in the draft behind Dybantsa.

Darryn Peterson’s Desire To Be The No. 1 Pick

However, there have been reports of Peterson’s intense desire to be the top pick in the draft. According to some reports, Peterson has limited his workouts to just the Wizards.

Peterson had a multi-day visit with the Wizards and declined a meeting with the Utah Jazz, the team that holds the second pick. He also declined visits with other lottery teams, expressing his strong desire to be picked first in the draft.

Peterson provides length and versatility in the guard position. In his freshman year with Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game on top of some defensive promise, which would make him fit well alongside former All-Star guard Trae Young.

Yet there had been concerns about his health after he missed 11 games due to injuries and cramps, which he attributed to creatine, a workout supplement.

NBA Insider Reveals Likely Reason Why Darryn Peterson Wants To Be Drafted By The Wizards

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Darryn Peterson fit better with the Wizards than the Jazz, with the team’s logjam in their guard rotation.

“For Peterson’s camp, though, sources say there’s as much motivation to avoid a positional overlap with incumbent ballhandler Keyonte George on the team that holds the No. 2 overall pick as there is a desire to go No. 1 ahead of Dybantsa and Boozer,” Fischer said.

“George is already in line for a major payday in rookie scale contract extension talks this offseason after a breakout third season, and sources say that the Jazz prize him as an absolute cornerstone now.”

With the Wizards, Peterson would be slated as the top shooting guard in the rotation, unlike if he goes to the Jazz, where the team already has the likes of Keyonte George and Ace Bailey.

However, Peterson can realistically drop from the top two as the No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies and No. 4 Chicago Bulls wait on the opportunity to draft him.

Aside from Dybants and Peterson, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer are also in the running for the top spot in the draft.

The draft is scheduled for June 23 and June 24, 2026, with the first night dedicated to the first round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.