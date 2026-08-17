New Details Emerge on Why Russell Westbrook Chose Retirement Over Two Offers

Russell Westbrook has brought his 18-year NBA career to an unexpected end, closing the book on one of the league’s most productive careers. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday through a video posted on social media.

Westbrook leaves the NBA as a nine-time All-Star, the 2016-17 MVP and the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 209. He also finished his career with 27,176 points and 10,351 assists, ranking fifth in NBA history in assists.

His decision came after a final season with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists in 64 games. With Westbrook now stepping away, questions have emerged over what led the veteran guard to make the decision despite still having opportunities to continue his playing career.

Marc Stein Reveals Details Behind Russell Westbrook’s Retirement Decision

NBA insider Marc Stein provided new details in the latest edition of his Late Night NBA Intel, explaining that the Washington Wizards were among the teams interested in bringing Westbrook back.

According to Marc Stein, Washington made Westbrook a two-year contract offer. However, Westbrook himself ended the discussions rather than accepting the proposal.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that Washington made a two-year offer to bring Westbrook back to the nation’s capital. Sources say Westbrook — not the team — is the party that ended those talks. The 37-year-old apparently balked at the specific terms of the offer and/or the role presented and has decided to stop playing instead.” Stein wrote.

The exact reason for the breakdown was not specified. Stein’s reporting indicated that Westbrook may not have been satisfied with the contract terms, the role being offered, or both.

The Washington opportunity was not the only path available to Westbrook. The Sacramento Kings also discussed bringing him back after his final season with the team.

Sacramento’s plan would have been different from Westbrook’s role during the 2025-26 season.

Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry and Tyler Batiste reported that the role would have placed Westbrook in a more veteran leadership and mentorship position. His 15.2 points per game last season highlighted the difference between his previous responsibilities and the reduced role being considered for another season.

Westbrook ultimately decided that continuing under those circumstances was not what he wanted. His retirement, therefore, came with NBA opportunities still available to him.

Russell Westbrook’s Retirement Creates New Opportunities for Veteran Guards

Westbrook’s departure now leaves teams such as the Kings and Wizards looking at other options for their backcourts.

Sacramento entered the offseason needing another veteran guard while preparing to hand a larger role to Acuff. Westbrook would have provided experience, ball-handling, and leadership, but his decision means the Kings must look elsewhere.

The Kings still need a veteran presence behind their rookie point guard. Potential replacements could offer different combinations of experience, secondary ball-handling, and mentorship rather than trying to replicate Westbrook’s production.

Sacramento has already been linked with veteran guards as it searches for another addition. Victor Oladipo has emerged as one option, while Ben Simmons and Brandon Williams have also been identified as possible targets in the reporting.

The situation in Washington could similarly create an opportunity for another guard to earn a roster role. The Wizards had been willing to offer Westbrook a two-year contract, but his decision to retire removes him from their plans.

Westbrook’s exit also marks the end of a career that began with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. He later played for the Houston Rockets, Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Kings.

His final NBA season came with Sacramento, but his retirement was ultimately his own choice. The latest details from Stein make clear that Westbrook was not simply forced out of the league without options. He chose to walk away after deciding that the available options did not align with what he wanted for the final chapter of his career.