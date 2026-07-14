Wizard Make Critical Decision on AJ Dybansta, 2nd-Year Duo

The Washington Wizards expect big things from AJ Dybansta.

However, what they have seen from the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 draft so far in Summer League will have to suffice until the preseason. Dybansta has been everything the Wizards hoped for, averaging 25 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his two appearances.

He is not the only one, either, as the Wizards are pulling two more young players they hope will contribute in 2026-27 for their final two Summer League games.

Wizards Shut Down AJ Dybansta, 2 Others

In addition to Dybansta, the Wizards are pulling the plug on a pair of second-year contributors ahead of their summer league matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

“The Washington Wizards have shut down rookie wing AJ Dybantsa and second-year wings Will Riley and Tre Johnson for the remainder of the team’s NBA Summer League games, Wizards summer league coach T.J. Sorrentine told The Athletic on Tuesday,” The Athletic’s Josh Robbins wrote on July 14.

“There’s nothing left for any of them to prove.”

Riley has posted a 25.0-4.5-2.5 line in his two games, while Johnson has appeared in one contest but finished with 26 points. Their next game action will be in October during the preseason, with the schedule coming sometime in August.

“Officially official…had a feeling this would happen,” “& Andrew: A Washington Commanders and Wizards Podcast” host Andrew Oliveros posted on X in reaction to the confirmation from Robbins. “Of course, as a fan, would love to see them play, but they showed enough. Don’t want to risk injuries. See y’all in October, young fellas! [smiling face with sunglasses emojis].”

Per Robbins, second-year wing Jamir Watkins will miss Tuesday’s contest as well, but the storyline for the Wizards is undoubtedly Dybansta.

This story will be updated shortly…