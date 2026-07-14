Wizards Make Critical Decision on AJ Dybantsa, 2nd-Year Duo

The Washington Wizards expect big things from AJ Dybantsa.

However, what they have seen from the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 draft so far in Summer League will have to suffice until the preseason. Dybantsa has been everything the Wizards hoped for, averaging 25 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his two appearances.

He is not the only one, either, as the Wizards are pulling two more young players they hope will contribute in 2026-27 for their final two Summer League games.

Wizards Shut Down AJ Dybantsa, 2 Others

In addition to Dybantsa, the Wizards are pulling the plug on a pair of second-year contributors ahead of their summer league matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

“The Washington Wizards have shut down rookie wing AJ Dybantsa and second-year wings Will Riley and Tre Johnson for the remainder of the team’s NBA Summer League games, Wizards summer league coach T.J. Sorrentine told The Athletic on Tuesday,” The Athletic’s Josh Robbins wrote on July 14.

“There’s nothing left for any of them to prove.”

Riley has posted a 25.0-4.5-2.5 line in his two games, while Johnson has appeared in one contest but finished with 26 points. Their next game action will be in October during the preseason, with the schedule coming sometime in August.

“Officially official…had a feeling this would happen,” “& Andrew: A Washington Commanders and Wizards Podcast” host Andrew Oliveros posted on X in reaction to the confirmation from Robbins. “Of course, as a fan, would love to see them play, but they showed enough. Don’t want to risk injuries. See y’all in October, young fellas! [smiling face with sunglasses emojis].”

Per Robbins, second-year wing Jamir Watkins will miss Tuesday’s contest as well, but the storyline for the Wizards is undoubtedly Dybantsa.

AJ Dybantsa Accused of ‘Ducking’ Smoke From Fellow Rookie

Dybantsa sitting means that the Wizards rookie will miss out on facing draft mate Caleb Wilson, the No. 4 pick of the class, who has impressed early for the Bulls.

“AJ Dybantsa is ruled OUT tonight and shutdown for the summer league,” Bulls Muse posted on X on July 14 in reaction to the news, adding that “Everyone ducking the Caleb Wilson smoke [broken heart emoji].”

Wilson has posted a 27-6.5-1.0 line, while besting Dybantsa’s 1.5 blocks with 4.0 BPG.

The Bulls rookie left No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson of the Utah Jazz looking impressed on the sideline with an emphatic dunk on Monday.

Peterson’s absence from the floor in that game robbed fans of another high-profile clash of top draft picks. With all three teams–the Bulls, Jazz, and (perhaps to a lesser extent, with Trae Young and Anthony Davis) the Wizards–all in rebuild modes, it makes sense to be cautious.

Dybantsa and Wilson will have multiple opportunities to face off this season.

It is notable, though, to see the different approaches that teams take with their top draft picks at this time of the NBA calendar.

The next time Dybantsa takes the floor for the Wizards, he figures to be surrounded by a lot more experience than he had during Summer League. How that affects him is something worth monitoring.