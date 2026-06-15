Wizards Star has Surgery After Injury Sustained in Offseason Workout

Next season, the Washington Wizards are expected to compete in the Eastern Conference. After making trades for Trae Young and Anthony Davis, they are trying to win next season. Washington also owns the number one pick in the draft.

This past season, one of their best players was Alex Sarr. He was the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and was seen as a player they could build around for years to come. This past season, he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

However, Sarr only played 48 games in his second season. Now, he has suffered an injury that required him to have surgery.

Wizards Center Alex Sarr Undergoes Surgery for Broken Foot

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Sarr had surgery for a broken foot that he sustained during an offseason workout last week. He is expected to be ready for the upcoming season, so this injury isn’t expected to have a major impact on him.

Still, it’s always scary when a big man has issues with his feet. Davis is already one of the most injury-prone players in the league. If their other big man gets hurt, the Wizards could have problems competing in a very competitive Eastern Conference next season.

Sarr is expected to remain the starting center next season, even with Davis on the roster. Those two are expected to play next to each other in the starting lineup. Sarr is clearly a part of the Wizards’ long-term plans, especially with how he improved in limited playing time a year ago.

Over the first two years of his career, Sarr has played in 67 and 48 games, respectively. Add in this injury, and his durability is starting to become a bit of a concern. He needs to play a lot of games next year to alleviate those concerns moving forward.

Washington Has Big Expectations Next Season

After making those two big trades, the Wizards are expecting to make the playoffs next season. Whoever they draft with the top pick will also be a big part of their team right away. It will likely be either A.J. Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, who have both met with the team.

Davis, Young, Sarr, and the draft pick will be the core of the team next season. Every move that they make in free agency and during the trade deadline next season will be made with those four players in mind. Figuring out the best combination of players around those guys will be up to the front office.

This past season, Washington had the second-worst offense in the league. Those numbers should be much improved next season now that they have made massive upgrades at key spots on the roster. Fans will be disappointed if there is no postseason run.

How the Wizards build from there remains to be seen.