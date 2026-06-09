Wizards Trade Massive Assets to Land All-NBA Forward in Shocking Trade Idea

The Washington Wizards have the number one pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It’s the first time they’ve had it since the 2010 NBA Draft, when they selected John Wall. This gives them a chance to fully complete a multi-year rebuild process.

This season, the Wizards made bold trades for Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Davis did not play a single game for the franchise, while Young only played five games. Those trades signal that Washington is trying to be good next season and actually make the playoffs.

A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them go all in on that idea in a big way by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wizards Trade Number One Pick For Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bold Trade Idea

Here is the full trade scenario:

Washington Wizards receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and No. 10 pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive: No. 1 pick and Anthony Davis

If the Wizards are truly trying to make the playoffs next season, this would be the trade to make. Antetokounmpo is a top-five player in the NBA when he is healthy. Trading an oft-injured Davis for him would be a net win between just those two players being moved.

However, trading the number-one pick in what is supposed to be a generational draft is a massive gamble. That could backfire in a major way, especially if A.J. Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson end up being one of the best players in the league in the next five years.

Washington would only consider this trade if Antetokounmpo wanted to sign a contract extension. Otherwise, there is no way they would part with the top pick in this draft. It would be surprising if the Wizards would consider parting ways with the top pick, anyway.

The Bucks are going to trade Antetokounmpo soon if they are going to move him at all. They have set a deadline for the NBA Draft for moving him, so that would mean a trade will happen in the next few weeks. The Wizards are open to making moves that make sense, though.

Washington is Ready to be a Relevant NBA Franchise Again

Over the last few years, the Wizards have started making smart roster moves. They seem to finally be ready to be a relevant NBA franchise again after years of irrelevancy. The trades for Young and Davis have signaled that, and they want to make the playoffs next season.

If everyone on the roster is able to stay healthy next season, there’s no reason they can’t achieve that goal. Adding a potential superstar with that top pick would help, as well. Whichever prospect they believe has the chance to be a number-one offensive option is the one they will be drafting.

It would be a little surprising to see Washington part ways with the number one pick, even if it is for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber.