Trae Young adds to the SGA foul-baiter narrative with hilarious “Iron Man” analogy

Trae Young is definitely not the poster child of ethical hooping. Far from it, he actually admits to exploiting lapses by defenders. The Washington Wizards guard has spent his career finding openings that defenders leave. When he does find them, he exploits them to get a few free-throws. However, he is still not a big fan of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander allegedly turning minimal contact into foul calls.

Young recalled putting his hand on Gilgeous-Alexander’s chest without even pushing him. But as the former Hawks star then presented a hilarious analogy of how SGA exaggerated the contact. “I put my hand on his chest, and I didn’t push or nothing… you would’ve thought I sent an Iron Man hand through his chest.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has developed one of the NBA’s most effective foul-drawing games, using changes of pace, hesitation moves and precise footwork to put defenders out of position. Basketball Network recently highlighted how important those techniques have become to his scoring. They noted that SGA has averaged more than 30 points per game across each of the past four seasons. Simultaneously, he also lead the league in free-throw attempts over the last three.

Even so, it isn’t like Gilgeous-Alexander should be lambasted for it. After all, even without the alleged foul-baiting, he is still an incredible scorer with a deadly mid-range game. After all, the reason Trae Young is able to spot this particular tendency maybe because he does it himself. Moreover, he is quite unfront about it.

Trae Young unapologetic about his own foul-baiting

The former Atlanta Hawks star has no intention of apologizing for his exploits. Young explained that he understands exactly how the rules work, especially when defenders become overly physical. His argument was simple: if defenders cannot legally crowd him, he is going to make them pay for crossing that line.

“As mad as you want to be at me, you can’t be aggressive with me,” Young said. That philosophy makes sense within his game. Young has always relied on pace and deception more than strength. At just 6-foot-1, he cannot attack the paint like a larger guard and expect to simply absorb every bump. Instead, he manipulates defenders into reaching, leaning or committing their bodies at the wrong moment. Smart when one considers how the small guard has become nearly extinct within the NBA today with only the elite like Young, Stephen Curry, and Jalen Brunson thriving.

There is a broader NBA trend behind it, too. Offensive players have become increasingly adept at exploiting restrictions on defensive physicality, while officials are left to determine whether contact was initiated fairly or manufactured. Young is hardly alone.

Luka Doncic uses his strength and size to create contact. Gilgeous-Alexander does it with footwork and timing. Young has built his own version around speed, angles and hesitation. The only one who avoids it is perhaps Stephen Curry. However, being the greatest shooter of all time affords you that luxury.

Nonetheless, it behooves Young to use every trick in the book to maximize his chances of winning. Especially when he has felt that in the past, his supporting cast has simply not been enough to make up for his deficiencies.

Trae Young says he had no help in Atlanta

During his eight seasons in Atlanta, Trae Young often carried a huge portion of the Hawks’ offensive responsibility. The franchise eventually traded him to Washington in January 2026. This ended a relationship that had begun when Atlanta selected him fifth overall in the stacked 2018 NBA Draft. ESPN reported that Washington had been Young’s preferred destination during the trade process.

Reflecting on his time with the Hawks, Young revealed that he thought he had no elite help there. In fact, he had some shocking words for the state of things there. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a teammate that can draw double teams,” he said. This is quite an unbelievable statement considering he was teammates with 2022 All-Star, Dejounte Murray.

Fans online were quick to put this out. Young certainly was the face of the franchise and routinely became the focal point of every debate surrounding the team’s success or failure. However, to say he had no teammates who could draw double teams has not gone down well with fans.

Nonetheless, in Washington, he gets a chance to establish himself in a different environment. He will now be playing with a former DPOY and 1x NBA champion. Namely, Anthony Davies, who, injuries aside, is still an absolutely elite player. Davies’ presence can not only help cover for Young’s defensive deficiences but he can also take the offensive burden off him. After all, no one is complaining that AD cannot draw a double team.

A lot of questions will be answered and mysteries solved when next season begins. However, when it comes to foul-baiting, expect Trae Young to keep it up.