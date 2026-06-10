Washington Wizards Star Trae Young Makes Feelings Clear on Spike Lee

After Reggie Miller and before Victor Wembanyama, Trae Young was the biggest villain in the eyes of many New York Knicks fans.

Young torched the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, eliminating them in five games. He remains unpopular in some parts of the Knicks fanbase, though it might not be the same anymore next season.

The Atlanta Hawks traded Young to the Washington Wizards last January, so he’ll be in a different uniform next season when he visits Madison Square Garden. He was unable to suit up to face New York this season due to injuries.

Trae Young on Spike Lee

Speaking to The Pivot, Trae Young was asked about his villain status with the New York Knicks and his relationship with legendary director Spike Lee. Young’s villain persona only applies on the court, explaining how respectful Lee has been to him and his family.

“Spike is as much as everybody says so many things, he’s been such a good person to me and my family,” Young said, via HoopsHype. “He’s giving me one of his books. I mean, it has a handwritten letter in it that he wrote and gave it to me. I think it was after that series or at the end of that, and I mean, just been nice to my pops and everything. So he’s just been a great dude and that’s the head of New York, you know what I’m saying?”

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Lee is one of the most popular Knicks fans in the world, sitting courtside and cheering on the team regardless of the results. He has developed a rivalry with many players over the years, especially with Reggie Miller in the 1990s.

However, Lee has been respectful with players off the court, earning admiration and respect from the players he boos.

Trae Young Makes Bold Prediction for Next Season

In the same appearance on The Pivot, Trae Young felt confident about the future of the Washington Wizards. Young feels healthy heading into next season and is excited about what the Wizards can do in the Eastern Conference.

The four-time All-Star also made a bold prediction for the Wizards next season, which might not be taken seriously by some fans and analysts.

“This is the most slept on I’ve been in my whole life,” Young said, via BasketNews. “I know there’s a lot of recency bias when it comes to media. Imagine the Wizards are the No. 1 team in the East next year. What are people going to be saying? “I haven’t played very much in a year and a half because of some injuries, the trade, things like that. But trust me, I’m just entering my prime.”

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The Wizards have two All-Stars on their team in Young and Anthony Davis. They have yet to take the court together, though that could change next season if Davis remains with the team.

They also have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft to go along with some of the best young core in the NBA, featuring players like Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, among others.