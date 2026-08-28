Wizards Star Trae Young Sends 2-Word Message With New Roster Taking Shape

Trae Young appears ready to get to work as the Washington Wizards move closer to unveiling one of the NBA’s most dramatically rebuilt rosters.

Young shared a carousel of workout photos on Instagram on August 28, showing the Wizards guard going through training work outdoors. His caption contained only two words: “Lock In 🔐.”

The message was brief, but the timing carries considerably more weight.

Young is preparing for his first full season in Washington after agreeing to a four-year deal worth approximately $212 million this summer. And the supporting cast around him is still changing, with the Wizards completing another multi-team trade just over a week before Young’s workout post.

Trae Young’s Role Is Coming Into Focus in Washington

Washington’s August 20 five-team deal sent Cam Whitmore to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Julian Reese to the Denver Nuggets. The Wizards received guard Tre Mann from Charlotte, a 2027 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers and cash considerations from Cleveland.

It was another adjustment to a roster that will look almost nothing like the group that finished last season.

But Young’s place in the equation is much clearer.

The Wizards made that evident when they brought him back on the reported four-year, $212 million agreement after he declined his player option. Young had appeared in only five games for Washington after arriving in a midseason trade, meaning the upcoming campaign will effectively serve as the real beginning of his Wizards tenure.

He brings career averages of 25.1 points and 9.8 assists, according to NBA.com, and Washington now has an obvious reason to lean heavily on the latter number.

The Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in June, giving Young a 6-foot-9 rookie wing with elite scoring upside to feed in transition and the half court. Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points at BYU before Washington made him the centerpiece of its latest rebuild.

Dybantsa was already talking about that partnership on draft night.

“I feel like I could play with Trae (Young) in the backcourt really well,” Dybantsa told NBA.com. “He’s a great facilitator and great point guard and we could play off each other for sure.”

That may ultimately be the most important part of Young’s “Lock In” message.

Washington does not simply need another big statistical season from him. It needs Young to make life easier for the young players the franchise is betting on.

Wizards Have Much More Riding on Young This Season

Young is no longer a short-term veteran addition to a rebuilding roster.

Washington’s contract commitment changed that calculation.

The Wizards finished just 17-65 last season, but they have since paired Young with Dybantsa while continuing to rework the roster around a young core. Washington also added Mann in its latest trade, giving head coach Brian Keefe another ball-handler to work with behind and potentially alongside Young.

That does not make the Wizards an instant contender. It does make the upcoming season substantially more meaningful than the last one.

Washington opens its regular season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 21 after beginning preseason play against the New York Knicks on October 8.

By then, workout photos and offseason captions will be secondary.

For now, though, Young’s message fits the moment. The Wizards have spent the offseason defining what comes next around him.

Now their $212 million point guard has to make it work.