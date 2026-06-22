Trae Young’s Washington Wizards Future Now Sealed With New Contract

Trae Young will be staying with the Washington Wizards after signing a new deal that would make him the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Young signed a four-year, approximately $212 million deal with a player option on the fourth year.

This comes after some tense few days that followed the decline of his initial $49 million player option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Trae Young Seen To Be The Leader Of A Promising Wizards Core

Young is expected to lead the revamped Wizards for the next few years alongside former NBA champion Anthony Davis, who has expressed commitment to the team, and the No. 1 pick of the upcoming NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Young’s new deal curiously came at a time when the Wizards are assessing who they would pick as the top selection in the 2026 Draft. Many believed they would go with BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, who would give the team a superstar-level rookie instead of Darryn Peterson of Kansas.

Young, who is 27 years old, was traded to the Wizards from the Atlanta Hawks in February. His 2025-2026 NBA season was hampered by injuries.

He has only played five games with the Wizards since the trade as they shut him down for good late in the season. The Wizards only won 17 games in the past season, earning them the highest chance at the No. 1 pick, which they ultimately got.

Trae Young Expects Great Things For The Washington Wizards

As the new leader of the team, Trae Young expects great things for the future of the Wizards, including, perhaps, going No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and going deep in the NBA playoffs.

“I know our team is gonna be ready. We have young guys that have been through the rebuilding stage,” Young said in The Pivot Podcast. “They went through a lot of losing the last few years and they’re tired of losing. I want to be there with them when we’re winning.”

“This is the most slept on I’ve been in my whole life,” he added. “Imagine the Wizards as the No. 1 team in the East next year… Trust me, I’m probably just entering my prime. The way people talk about me is just funny.”

The Wizards have not been in the NBA playoffs since 2021, when the team was still led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Back then, they had to survive the play-in tournament to secure the No. 8 seed only to lose to the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in five games.

With a stronger core this year, which includes Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr, the Wizards are seen to make it to the playoffs for the first time in six years, with Young leading the group.

For now, all eyes are on the Wizards’ decision in the NBA Draft, which could dictate their priorities in their roster during the offseason.