Trae Young Set For ‘Very Large’ Future After Declining Option With Wizards

Trae Young declined his $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season with the Washington Wizards and entered unrestricted free agency this offseason. While it may be a big risk, his financial remains abundant.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Young is set to sign a “very large” contract this summer. The team? Still, the Washington Wizards.

According to Windhorst, Young declining his player option for next season is all part of the expectations when he was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to Washington last January.

“When Trae Young was traded in Washington in January, it came with the understanding that he would opt out of his contract,” Windy said. “(Trae Young) is going to re-sign with the Wizards, likely on a 3-year, very large contract.”

Young was traded to Washington from Atlanta last January, with the Hawks receiving veteran guard CJ McCollum and sharpshooter Corey Kispert.

Young only played five games with the Wizards since the trade after dealing with a quad contusion and lower-back pain. In those games, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.

Young, who is 27 years old, is expected to be the Wizards’ leader for next season, when they will be parading a revamped and promising crew led by him, former NBA champion Anthony Davis, and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which could be either AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson.

The Wizards have only won 17 games last season, earning them the best odds for the top pick, which they got.

NBA Insider Says Trae Young Loves Team in Washington

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons why Trae Young will stay with Washington is the promise he sees from the team’s roster.

According to NBA insider Marc Spears, Young likes what he sees in the team’s current composition, which is a mix of veterans and promising young players.

“Washington remains the frontrunner for the four-time NBA All-Star as he loves the team and DC, but he still expects multiple team max interest,” Spears wrote on X, when he announced that Young planned to decline his contract.

The Wizards had not been in the playoffs since 2021, the same year Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Trae Young Reveals Outlook For Next Season

In his appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Trae Young expressed confidence in the Wizards’ crew. Young felt that the team was tired of losing.

“I know our team is gonna be ready. We have young guys that have been through the rebuilding stage,” he said. “They went through a lot of losing the last few years and they’re tired of losing. I want to be there with them when we’re winning.”

“This is the most slept on I’ve been in my whole life,” he added. “Imagine the Wizards as the No. 1 team in the East next year… Trust me, I’m probably just entering my prime. The way people talk about me is just funny.”

It remains to be seen how the Wizards will navigate the offseason with their great assets in the NBA Draft and remaining contracted players.