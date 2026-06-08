Wizards’ Trae Young Expected to Decline $49 Million Option for Surprising New Contract

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young appears increasingly likely to bypass his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season and instead sign a new long-term contract with the franchise, according to multiple reports.

Young’s future has been a major offseason storyline since the Wizards acquired the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this year. The 27-year-old has until June 23, the opening night of the 2026 NBA Draft, to decide whether to activate or decline his player option.

The timing is significant for Washington. The Wizards own the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to add another cornerstone prospect to a roster that already features Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington.

While Young could technically play next season under his current deal, recent reporting suggests both sides are focused on a longer-term partnership.

Marc Stein Projects New Trae Young Contract With Washington Wizards

NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in “The Stein Line” that Young is expected to remain in Washington through a new extension rather than exercise his option.

“Trae Young is expected to sign a new longer-term deal with Washington rather than invoke his $49 million player option for 2026-27,” Stein wrote.

Stein added that “early projections on the likely ballpark for Young’s new deal with the Wiz: $120 million over three seasons.”

The insider also noted that Young remains eligible for a three-year extension worth nearly $160 million, set to expire on June 30.

Jake Fischer previously reported that league expectations are for Washington and Young to reach a new agreement this summer.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks also outlined a similar framework, suggesting a three-year deal worth roughly $130 million with a player option in the final season.

The structure of any new contract could be important for Washington’s long-term flexibility as several young players approach extension eligibility in the coming years.

Michael Winger Explains Why Washington Wizards Wanted Trae Young

Washington’s front office has consistently expressed confidence in Young’s fit with the organization.

Speaking on Ryen Russillo’s podcast, Wizards president Michael Winger praised Young’s offensive impact.

“He’s an absolute genius. He’s a savant with the basketball in his hands,” Winger said.

“Up until that point, other players on the floor have had to create for themselves and others and we don’t have a pure natural playmaker. We struggle offensively to create because we don’t have someone as naturally gifted as he is at creating something.”

Winger added, “He’s an offensive engine, we lacked an offensive engine. We have great play finishers, we have great athletes but we didn’t have an offensive engine.”

According to Winger, Young was already a priority target before the trade that brought him to Washington.

Young has also publicly embraced his new situation. He recently told reporters he is “very confident” the Wizards will be a playoff team next season.

The franchise’s draft plans could further shape the roster. Projected No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa recently joked on Gil’s Arena that if Washington selects him, “I do need 3, Trae,” referring to Young’s current jersey number.

For now, the focus remains on Young’s contract decision. With the June 23 deadline approaching and multiple reports pointing toward a new agreement, Washington appears poised to make its franchise point guard a central piece of its long-term future.