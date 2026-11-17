The Washington Wizards may need to have a major rotation revamp as they struggle to get themselves going to start the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley urged Wizards head coach Adam Keefe to move star guard Trae Young to the bench as the Sixth Man to fix the team’s defensive struggles and spark their young roster.

Beverley argued that pulling Young from the starting lineup would help tighten up the team’s perimeter defense and allow younger guards more room to run the floor.

This comes as the Wizards started the NBA season 4-3, but dropped into a deep slide, losing eight straight games.

Pat Beverley Thinks Trae Young Should Be A 6th Man For The Wizards

“He has to be the Sixth man, though,” Beverley, a defensively stout guard, said. “I know you’re in a tough position. I know, but he has to be the Sixth Man. You gotta get them young boys the ball, and let them play it. Not for offense, only for defense.”

“Like defensive liability out there, he’s a show. He’s a complete show. And I don’t want you to be one of those great coaches that could’ve done better with less if you would’ve…and then you end up getting fired.”

It came on the heels of a rough stretch for Young, including an historic 0-point performance (0-for-5 shooting) in a 147-119 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, which was Young’s first scoreless game of his NBA career.

Through 15 games in the NBA season, Young is averaging 17.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 2.87 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game while shooting 37.8% from the field.

Against the Rockets, Young still managed to distribute a team-high eight assists alongside two steals and one rebound but his impact was marred by three turnovers and a game-worst -28 plus-minus as Houston ran away with the contest in the second and third quarters.

Young drew heavy scrutiny over his defensive effort and four-year, $212 million contract extension with Washington, extending the Wizards’ losing streak to seven games before he bounced back with 13 points and 12 assists against Memphis the following night/

Trae Young Gets Honest About Wizards Struggles

Trae Young knew the Wizards did not have a winning culture. He is calling for more patience as the team looks to recover from the rough start.

“It’s been a long time since this team has consistently been winning…it’s hard to switch that mentality. Sometimes you have to go through rough patches and losing with that pressure on you.”

The losing streak comes after the Wizards integrate Young and Anthony Davis alongside 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa to the roster on top of their young core.

Offensively, the team has struggled to blend its veteran stars with its developing young core, resulting in stagnant, isolation-heavy possessions rather than cohesive ball movement. Young prospects like Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr have endured slumps or inconsistent roles.

This has also been compounded by careless turnovers, late-game collapses, and mounting criticism of head coach Brian Keefe’s rotations and lack of in-game adjustments.

Right now, the hope within the Wizards is for them to pick up the slack and get back to winning ways as soon as possible.