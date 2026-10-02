Washington Wizards Center to Miss 4 Weeks Because of Hip Injury

The Washington Wizards announced on Thursday that big man Tristan Vukcevic suffered a hip injury.

According to Wizards PR on X, Vukcevic was diagnosed with left hip impingement. He has been ruled out for at least four weeks, which means the 23-year-old center will miss the first week of the 2026-27 season.

“The Washington Wizards announced today that forward/center Tristan Vukcevic has sustained a left hip impingement. Vukcevic will remain a partial participant in training camp as he continues his rehabilitation work. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks,” the team wrote.

In 49 games last season, including 12 starts, Vukcevic averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Vukcevic is entering his fourth year in the NBA as the Wizards’ third-string center behind Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton.

Wizards Signed Vukcevic to Standard Contract Last Season

Tristan Vukcevic began his NBA career on a two-way contract.

Midway through his third season, the Washington Wizards converted his two-way contract to a standard, multi-million deal.

According to The Athletic, Vukcevic earned $2.9 million last season and a guaranteed $3 million this season. The Wizards have a $3 million team option for the 2027-28 season.

Vukcevic also told The Athletic that he’s fighting for his next contract, so he will do everything in his power to have another great campaign this season.

“I’m obviously happy for my deal, but it doesn’t stop here,” Vukcevic said. “I’m still (only 23), I have a whole career in front of me. I think the contract is more motivation for me to work harder this summer and just get better. I don’t think I’m perfect. Everybody says I’m a shooter, but I have a lot of work there. This year, I haven’t shot the ball the way I’m supposed to.”

Vukcevic shot 47.9 percent from the field last season, including 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

If players like Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr suffer injuries this season, Vukcevic will be asked to step up.

Wizards Depth Chart

Here is the current depth chart for the Washington Wizards heading into the season:

PG: Trae Young, Bub Carrington and Tre Mann

Trae Young, Bub Carrington and Tre Mann SG: Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson and Will Riley

Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson and Will Riley SF: AJ Dybantsa, Bilal Coulibaly and Khris Middleton

AJ Dybantsa, Bilal Coulibaly and Khris Middleton PF: Anthony Davis, Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill

Anthony Davis, Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill C: Alex Sarr, Deandre Ayton and Tristan Vukcevic

Felix Okpara and Jamir Watkins currently occupy two-way contract spots. They have one two-way spot open, with training camp invitees like Reece Beekman Trevor Keels Chris Livingston and Steve Settle III vying for it.