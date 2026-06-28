2-Time Champion Washington Native Hypes Wizards No. 1 Pick AJ Dybantsa

The Washington Wizards will be getting a potential franchise player in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season with the arrival of No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

With the high expectations on Dybantsa, many believed him to be a must-see player for next season in Washington. One of them is Washington native, two-time NBA champion, and former league MVP Kevin Durant.

Durant hyped Dybantsa on Instagram, commenting on his latest post with a five-word message for the incoming rookie.

“Future DC legend. Let’s go,” Durant wrote.

Durant was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, specifically Seat Pleasant, Maryland, in Prince George’s County.

Durant still has ties in the communities in Washington as he frequently gives back to the community, sponsoring basketball camps, renovating local parks, and investing heavily in youth initiatives.

AJ Dybantsa Expected To Be The Face Of Washington Basketball In The Foreseeable Future

Dybantsa could become the face of Washington basketball in the upcoming years, which has long been associated with Durant for his initiatives in the communities.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Dybantsa boasts ​​elite size, fluidity, and explosive leaping ability, making him one of the most gifted prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In college, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0% from the field with BYU.

He now brings his physical acumen and scoring brilliance with the Wizards, whose squad is already equipped with numerous veterans and young players such as Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly.

AJ Dybantsa Has Great Things Planned With The Washington Wizards

AJ Dybantsa has set lofty goals with the Washington Wizards, which include going to the playoffs and eventually giving the city its first NBA championship in nearly five decades.

“I’d be super eager, I’m trying to bring championships,” he said, when asked by DC News Sports reporter Alex Flum. “[The Wizards] have not won since the ‘70s, so if I go there, I’d definitely have to bring one back for the city.”

It was also his same sentiment when he was interviewed by Carmelo Anthony on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast before the draft.

“So, whatever team I go to, they weren’t in the playoffs last year,” Dybantsa said. “So, my number one goal is to not only make the playoffs, go far in the playoffs. Like, I think both teams, Utah and Washington, they have a deep enough roster that if they add me that we can automatically be a playoff team.”

Dybantsa is expected to fill the wing needs of the Wizards, whose squad has only won 17 games last season.

The Wizards last played in the playoffs in 2021, when the team was still led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Washington last won the NBA Championship in 1978, playing under their former name, the Washington Bullets led by Wes Unseld, and Elvin Hayes.

Many players have risen into stardom in Washington since then, such as John Wall and Gilbert Arenas, but the team remained ringless.