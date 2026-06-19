Wizards Get Huge Anthony Davis Update Amidst Trade Rumors

The Washington Wizards took a huge risk this past season by trading for Anthony Davis and Trae Young at the deadline. Neither man was healthy to play more than a few games this season, but the moves were done to acquire two All-Stars at their lowest possible value. One negative for acquiring Davis from the Dallas Mavericks featured quotes from AD claiming he’s unsure about playing long-term for Washington due to their losing track record.

However, Wizards President Michael Winger claimed that Davis recently had some positive conversations about wanting to be there:

“My conversations with AD are delightful. He’s a pro’s pro. He understands who he is in this league. He understands the direction of the league. He understands what we’re trying to do as an organization. He’s communicated to me a strong interest in being part of what we’re building. He, like the rest of us, wants to be on a really, really good basketball team and compete for something big. That’s our aim. That’s what we want to do. And I’m delighted that Anthony is here for that.”

Davis, Young, the number one pick in the upcoming draft, and a handful of other promising young assets make Washington one of the most exciting teams entering next season. Young did opt out of his contract to enter free agency, but most pundits expect him to sign a long-term extension with the Wizards.

Why Anthony Davis Changed His Mind

Early comments from Davis after this trade put pressure on the franchise to win him over. Davis questioned the franchise’s track record of losing in recent years when asked about fears over committing long-term.

All comments indicated that Davis wanted to see how things would go in the upcoming season before making any decisions. However, optimism for being involved in Washington’s long-term future has changed due to the NBA Draft Lottery results.

The Wizards are expected to draft AJ Dybantsa as one of the best NBA prospects in recent memory. Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama are the only two draft prospects to have better scouring reports and comparisons. Davis likely now sees the vision of merging both elite young talents and established names for a stronger roster next season.

Why Anthony Davis Questioned Washington Wizards

The risk of trading for a superstar player without their approval can see a team losing said talent quickly. Davis was traded by the Dallas Mavericks after their infamous Luka Doncic trade for him and Max Christie failed badly.

Washington felt the price was so cheap that they had to take the risk, even though Davis is not guaranteed to play there beyond next season unless he signs an extension. Davis spent years with the Los Angeles Lakers and had title aspirations every season.

After winning the 2020 NBA Championship, Davis is likely going looking to play for contenders. However, his injury woes have tanked his value to warrant only a few teams interested in him. Washington will get a fair chance to convince Davis to stay long-term next season ahead of his opt out clause kicking in.