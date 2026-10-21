Wizards’ Draft Bust Johnny Davis Left NBA

The Washington Wizards begin a new era this season with the arrival of AJ Dybantsa — not to mention huge names like Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton.

It’s a chance for the Wizards to forget about their mistakes of recent years — although one, Johnny Davis, is worth taking note of before the new season gets underway.

Davis was supposed to be a new leader for the Wizards half a decade ago, but his draft selection never worked out.

And now, as the new NBA season gets underway, Davis isn’t even in the league anymore.

Where is Johnny Davis?

Davis has left the NBA to continue his professional basketball career in Europe.

He signed over the summer with Korfez Basket, a team that plays in Turkey.

Interestingly, the team also known as Glint Korfez has a number of Americans on the roster.

That includes former Northwestern star guard Boo Buie, as well as former San Diego State star Matt Mitchell.

They’ve also got former Purdue big man Oscar Cluff, who is a native of New Zealand but did make a name for himself as a huge interior presence for the Boilermakers.

So Davis joins that roster as one of what EuroBasket lists as 12 new players for Korfez Basket for the new season ahead.

Johnny Davis NBA Career

Davis was a star growing up in Wisconsin, both as a basketball player and a quarterback. He chose to stay home to play hoops for the Badgers.

He spent two seasons playing college basketball, and in the second, Davis was a consensus first-team All-American as one of the best players in the country. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and then he left for the NBA Draft.

The Wizards used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Davis.

He never found a way to make a lasting impact, though.

Davis averaged 15 minutes per game as a rookie, then 12 in his second year, then 7 in his third year. He shot just 39.7% from the floor with the Wizards and a ghastly 27.3% from 3-point range.

Davis averaged 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game with Washington. He never got near the heights he reached at Wisconsin.

The Wizards traded him to the Grizzlies in a three-team trade in February 2025, but Memphis immediately waived him.

Davis went on to play in the G League over the last year-plus with the Westchester Knicks and Wisconsin Herd.

But after that stint in the G League, Davis signed in June to go play in Turkey instead. That’s where he begins the new basketball season, a long way from the Wizards.