Wizards Proposed to Trade Anthony Davis for 6-Time All-Star Warriors Forward

Washington has spent the past year quietly collecting pieces. The Wizards drafted AJ Dybantsa first overall, locked up Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million extension, and reeled in Anthony Davis from Dallas ahead of the trade deadline. They look like a team building toward something real.

But one major piece of that puzzle might not stick around long enough to see it through. Davis is drawing serious interest from the Golden State Warriors, and the trade framework being floated involves a six-time All-Star heading to D.C. in return.

Warriors’ Anthony Davis Trade Package: What Would Golden State Send to Washington?

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors would anchor any offer around Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring $56.8 million contract while still recovering from a torn ACL. Here is what the reported trade package looks like:

Warriors receive: Anthony Davis

Wizards receive: Jimmy Butler (expiring $56.8M, recovering from torn ACL), two future first-round picks, four first-round swaps

O’Connor’s reporting makes clear that Golden State would have to go deep into their draft capital to make this work, and that Butler is the financial centerpiece of any deal.

“A trade for Davis would have to include Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring $57 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL. The Warriors would also have to include draft capital — they have two future firsts and four first-round swaps to work with in any deal.”

Anthony Davis Extension, Wizards Future and Why This Trade Is Far From Done

From Washington’s side, receiving Butler would come with questions. He is 36, still working back from a torn ACL, and on an expiring deal. The Wizards would have to decide whether a player in that situation fits alongside a roster that now includes Dybantsa, Young, and several other young pieces.

But the bigger picture here is what Golden State actually wants.

The Warriors are reportedly hoping a Davis acquisition would help them recruit LeBron James, who becomes a free agent when the market opens. The pitch: reunite Davis and James, pair them with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and make one last run at a title.

That makes Davis not just a trade target but a recruiting tool, which means Washington is essentially being asked to help Golden State build a superteam.

There is also a financial layer to work through. Davis has one guaranteed year left on his deal, worth $58.5 million in 2026-27, and holds a $62.8 million player option for the following season. Beginning August 6, he becomes eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $275 million. If he gets traded, that extension clock resets entirely, which complicates things for both sides.

Over the past five seasons, Davis has averaged just 48.6 regular-season games, so durability is another variable Washington has to weigh before making any long-term commitment. Still, the Wizards appear focused on keeping Davis, not moving him, at least for now.

From Washington’s side, receiving Butler would come with questions. He is 36, still working back from a torn ACL, and on an expiring deal. The Wizards would have to decide whether a player in that situation fits alongside a roster that now includes Dybantsa, Young, and several other young pieces.

The Warriors are swinging big this offseason. Whether Washington opens that door depends on what kind of future they believe Davis fits into, and that answer likely comes sometime in August.