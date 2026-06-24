Wizards’ Projected Starting Five Turns Heads After Drafting AJ Dybantsa

The Washington Wizards have spent three years tearing things down. Year after year of lottery picks, losing seasons, and roster turnover. It has been a long, hard road, but the end of the rebuild is finally in sight.

Now, in one summer, almost everything has clicked into place. A franchise-altering No. 1 pick, a four-time All-Star point guard locked in, and a 10-time All-Star anchoring the frontcourt. The Wizards mean business.

The deconstruction phase is over. Washington accelerated its rebuild by trading for Trae Young and Anthony Davis, adding them to a young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Bub Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly. Now, with Dybantsa added, the franchise is aiming to become a playoff contender.

AJ Dybantsa was picked No. 1 overall by the Wizards. He led the nation with 25.5 points per game while breaking Danny Ainge’s 48-year-old BYU freshman scoring record with a 43-point eruption. That kind of production, from a 6-foot-9 wing with playmaking ability, is exactly what this team was building toward.

What the Wizards’ Starting Five Could Look Like in 2026-27

If Washington stands pat and makes no major trades, their starting lineup could be:

PG: Trae Young

SG: Kyshawn George

SF: AJ Dybantsa

PF: Alex Sarr

C: Anthony Davis

That is one of the tallest lineups in the league. Young is the only guard under 6-foot-8, and with Dybantsa at 6-9 and George at 6-8 flanking him on the wings, opposing teams will have a tough time matching up.

Young secured a four-year, approximately $212 million deal with a player option in Year 4. He has averaged 9.8 assists over his career, and with Dybantsa drawing attention and Davis commanding the paint, Young will have more space to operate than he ever had in Atlanta.

How Each Piece Fits Into This Starting Lineup

Sarr gives Washington a versatile second big who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor. He is only 22 and improving. Analysts already see him as an effective two-way big, and none of the young players around him project as a superstar the way Dybantsa does.

George had a breakout sophomore season before an elbow injury cut things short. In 48 games, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steals on 43.8 percent shooting. A full healthy year next to Young, Davis, and Dybantsa should unlock a different level for him.

This lineup, if it stays healthy, gives Washington a genuine shot at the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The next step is staying on the floor.