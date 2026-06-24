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Wizards’ Projected Starting Five Turns Heads After Drafting AJ Dybantsa

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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After Drafting AJ Dybantsa, Wizards' Potential Lineup Has Fans Buzzing

The Washington Wizards have spent three years tearing things down. Year after year of lottery picks, losing seasons, and roster turnover. It has been a long, hard road, but the end of the rebuild is finally in sight.

Now, in one summer, almost everything has clicked into place. A franchise-altering No. 1 pick, a four-time All-Star point guard locked in, and a 10-time All-Star anchoring the frontcourt. The Wizards mean business.

The deconstruction phase is over. Washington accelerated its rebuild by trading for Trae Young and Anthony Davis, adding them to a young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Bub Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly. Now, with Dybantsa added, the franchise is aiming to become a playoff contender.

AJ Dybantsa was picked No. 1 overall by the Wizards. He led the nation with 25.5 points per game while breaking Danny Ainge’s 48-year-old BYU freshman scoring record with a 43-point eruption. That kind of production, from a 6-foot-9 wing with playmaking ability, is exactly what this team was building toward.

What the Wizards’ Starting Five Could Look Like in 2026-27

AJ Dybantsa #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars talks with his father.

GettyAfter the No. 1 Pick, Wizards Suddenly Have One of the NBA’s Most Intriguing Lineups

If Washington stands pat and makes no major trades, their starting lineup could be:

PG: Trae Young
SG: Kyshawn George
SF: AJ Dybantsa
PF: Alex Sarr
C: Anthony Davis

That is one of the tallest lineups in the league. Young is the only guard under 6-foot-8, and with Dybantsa at 6-9 and George at 6-8 flanking him on the wings, opposing teams will have a tough time matching up.

Young secured a four-year, approximately $212 million deal with a player option in Year 4. He has averaged 9.8 assists over his career, and with Dybantsa drawing attention and Davis commanding the paint, Young will have more space to operate than he ever had in Atlanta.

How Each Piece Fits Into This Starting Lineup

AJ Dybantsa #3 of the BYU Cougars is atop the NBA Mock Draft 2026.

GettyWizards’ First Overall Pick Could Be the Missing Piece in Dream Lineup

Sarr gives Washington a versatile second big who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor. He is only 22 and improving. Analysts already see him as an effective two-way big, and none of the young players around him project as a superstar the way Dybantsa does.

George had a breakout sophomore season before an elbow injury cut things short. In 48 games, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steals on 43.8 percent shooting. A full healthy year next to Young, Davis, and Dybantsa should unlock a different level for him.

This lineup, if it stays healthy, gives Washington a genuine shot at the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The next step is staying on the floor.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Wizards’ Projected Starting Five Turns Heads After Drafting AJ Dybantsa

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