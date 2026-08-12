Trae Young Sends Strong Message After All-Star Rejects Wizards

The Washington Wizards had designs on a reunion with Russell Westbrook.

Unfortunately for Wizards general manager Will Dawkins, Westbrook had plans for another career move.

The Wizards head toward the 2026 season boasting a roster featuring an intriguing blend of youth and accomplished veterans, including All-Star Trae Young, NBA champions Anthony Davis and Khris Middleton, and former Nos. 1 and 2 picks AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr.

Russell Westbrook Opts for Retirement Over Rejoining Wizards

“Westbrook, who played 18 NBA seasons with seven teams, announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote of the ex-Wizards PG on August 12.

“Westbrook had offers this offseason with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards but chose to step away from the game on his own terms, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania, ending one of the most statistically robust careers in league history.”

Westbrook, who turns 38 in November, was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2008 draft.

He began his career with the Seattle Supersonics, now the Oklahoma City Thunder. Washington was career stop No. 3 for Westbrook, following a one-year stint with the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook spent the 2025-26 season with the Kings, underscoring how highly they and the Wizards still view the nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP winner. His decision drew some strong reactions, including from one of his would-be teammates.

Trae Young Reacts to Russell Westbrook Walking Away

Young, whom the Wizards signed to a multi-year contract extension this offseason, drew attention while leading the reactions to Westbrook’s announcement, ending his illustrious 18-year career.

“Damn Brodie… an absolute Legend! What a hell of a career! [saluting emoji],” Young posted on X on August 12, tagging Westbrook in the post.

Young’s former Atlanta Hawks teammate, Dejounte Murray, also weighed in.

“GREATEST POINT GUARD EVER!!!! [black heart emoji],” Murray, now of the New Orleans Pelicans, posted on X, quoting the package Westbrook shared announcing his retirement that acclaimed actor Michael B. Jordan narrated.

The Wizards do not necessarily need Westbrook, a sentiment that has followed the mercurial star for most of his career.

Still, the responses from his fellow players paint a vivid picture of their view of Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook Calls it a Career

Westbrook averaged 20.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.9 rebounds during his career. He led the NBA in scoring twice, in assists three times, and was a prolific rebounder, especially for his position.

The one accolade he was unable to collect was the elusive Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Westbrook reached the NBA Finals with the Thunder in 2012, but he was unable to make it back to the show the rest of the way.

It would have been interesting to see how Wizards head coach Brian Keefe would have handled having two of the more polarizing players–at their positions or otherwise–along with the rest of the roster this coming season.

Instead, Westbrook rides off into the sunset, while the Wizards must explore other options.

Young has battled injuries in recent seasons, and having the typically durable Westbrook to spell him would have been significant. Again, though, it simply was not meant to be.