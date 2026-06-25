When Does NBA Free Agency Start? Date, Top Players and Latest News

NBA free agency starts June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, when teams can begin negotiating with upcoming free agents from other teams. Players can begin signing contracts on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, according to the NBA’s official 2026-27 key dates calendar.

That means the first wave of free agency is usually about reported agreements, not signed contracts. Fans will see deals announced, player options resolved and trade possibilities develop before many contracts are formally completed — like Shams Charania reporting the Charlotte Hornets signed Coby White to a three-year $74 million deal on June 25.

This year’s market is not just about one superstar. LeBron James is the biggest name for obvious reasons, but the more useful free-agency board also includes James Harden, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Draymond Green and a restricted-free-agent group that could shape the next wave of team building.

When NBA Free Agency Starts and When Players Can Sign

The NBA’s official free agency page lists the same key dates: teams may begin negotiating with all other upcoming free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, and teams may begin signing free agents on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

That gap is why the league’s offseason can feel confusing. A player may be widely reported as “agreeing” to a deal before he is officially signed. The July 6 signing date is when those agreements can begin turning into contracts.

The other thing to remember: free agency overlaps with trades, extensions and option decisions. Some of the biggest “free agency” news can happen before the window technically opens.

Biggest NBA Free Agents and Player Options to Watch

James Harden and LeBron James are the headliners among 20 intriguing free agents in the 2026 class. Harden has a player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while James remains the biggest name tied to the Lakers’ next roster decision.

Harden’s situation matters because Cleveland reached the conference finals after adding him, but NBA.com noted the Cavaliers’ core of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen played only 25 total games together after Harden arrived in February.

James is different. His decision affects the Lakers, the Warriors rumor cycle and the broader championship picture. NBA.com noted James led the league in fast-break points per game at age 41, which explains why his market is still more than nostalgia.

The guard market has already thinned out. Austin Reaves reportedly agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $185 million deal, while Trae Young reportedly agreed to a four-year, $212 million deal with the Washington Wizards. CJ McCollum also signed a one-year, $21 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks before free agency, removing another proven scorer from the open-market picture.

That matters because Reaves, Young and McCollum each would have changed the guard market in a different way. Reaves would have been one of the rare prime-age guards with size, shooting and secondary creation. Young would have been the biggest playmaking prize. McCollum would have given contenders a veteran scorer who had already fit well in Atlanta; NBA.com noted the Hawks were 13.2 points per 100 possessions better with McCollum on the floor after he arrived from Washington.

Which NBA Free Agents Are Left?

Before the market officially opens, “left” really means the players still worth tracking.

The restricted-free-agent class is a major part of that. NBA.com listed Jalen Duren, Tari Eason, Walker Kessler and Bennedict Mathurin among intriguing restricted free agents. Restricted free agency can move slower because a player can sign an offer sheet with another team, but his original team can match.

For contenders, the middle of the market may decide more than the top. Players such as Powell and McCollum bring scoring. Defensive wings and bigs can swing playoff matchups. Veteran guards can stabilize second units.

That is why this class is not only about stars. The teams that miss on the biggest names will still be hunting for shooting, size, ball-handling and playoff experience.

Could LeBron James Join the Warriors or Be Traded?

James-to-the-Warriors is the obvious angle because pairing him with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would be one of the biggest late-career swings in NBA history.

But it is not as simple as asking whether Golden State wants him. The Lakers can offer continuity, money and a roster already built around James and Luka Doncic. The Warriors would have to make the finances work while preserving enough depth to contend.

A LeBron trade is also more complicated than a normal free-agent signing. A sign-and-trade would require cooperation from multiple sides and must fit NBA salary rules. So the cleanest question remains whether James re-signs with the Lakers or seriously explores another path.

Why NBA Free Agency Could Move Fast

The first night of NBA free agency is usually the loudest, but not always the most important.

Star decisions can come quickly. Restricted free agents can take longer. Trades can reshape the board without technically being free-agent moves at all. And teams near the luxury-tax aprons have to think about more than talent; they also have to manage flexibility.

The date is simple: June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The real story is which teams are ready when the market opens.