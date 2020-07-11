Cam Newton’s Social Media Posts Valued At Insane Dollar Amount

Social media is a business in itself, and the more popular and compelling you are, the easier it is to turn your posts into profit. Based on recent data assessing Cam Newton’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, there is no question the New England Patriots‘ quarterback can make insane money from what he shares online.

Opendorse is a firm that specializes in athlete marketing, and one of their specialties is gauging the value of pro players’ social media posts. Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are often where athletes connect with fans, and Newton is no exception. Recently, Opendorse forwarded me some information on the value of Newton’s social media posts on two platforms: Twitter and Instagram.

The going rate for Newton to advertise on these two accounts is staggering.

Cam Newton’s Twitter Account is a Goldmine

The 31-year-old who just signed a one-year deal to play for the Patriots this season has 1.1 million followers on Twitter. That’s a huge amount, but truthfully, he’s not as active on this platform as he is on others. Still, because of his fame and the significant number of followers, his tweets have great value.

Farewell Carolina, Hello New England | NEW VLOG OUT NOW on my @YouTube Channel or click the link below for full video | I explain how I feel for my FANS #1ØVĒ🤟🏾https://t.co/XzxUeBkSWw pic.twitter.com/xG0leVCaCh — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) June 30, 2020

According to Opendorse, Newton’s tweets are valued at $29,000 per post. When you consider Twitter only allows users to use 140 characters, that’s about $207.14 per character. If only I made that for this article, I’d be almost as rich as Patrick Mahomes.

Cam Newton’s Instagram Account Is Worth Even More

If you follow Newton on social media, then you know his Instagram account is where you really get to see him express himself even more.

Say what you want about his hats, clothes, scarves, and socks, Newton’s IG post clock in well over $100,000 in worth, per post.

The next time you look at the $550,000 he is guaranteed and say to yourself, wow that’s pretty cheap for a player of Newton’s caliber, know that you’re correct. However, in the next thought, understand that he could post six images on IG and make even more than the minimum he’s guaranteed from the Patriots.

