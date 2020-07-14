Patriots Top-10 Highest-Rated Players on Madden 21

The ratings for Madden 21 are beginning to leak. The New England Patriots are paced by Stephon Gilmore, he’s one of four players rated 99 overall. That information leaked a few days ago, but a larger info dump came on Monday via Madden School.
Here is a look at the Top-10 Patriots players, and no, you won’t see Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham on this list.
New England Patriots
- Stephon Gilmore – 99
- Devin McCourty – 92
- Dont’a Hightower – 88
- Julian Edelman – 86
- Shaq Mason – 86
- Joe Thuney – 85
- Jason McCourty – 85
- David Andrews – 84
- Patrick Chung – 83
- Jonathan Jones – 83
At launch, the Patriots will not have a ton of weapons on offense. Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman is the only skill player with a rating above 80.
Thankfully, the team could see some upgrades if it can get off to a fast start. Meanwhile, the secondary will be monstrous with five players rated at an 83 or above.
Here is a breakdown of the rest of the NFL’s Top-10 players for each team.
Chicago Bears
- Khalil Mack – 97
- Eddie Jackson – 89
- Allen Robinson II – 89
- Akeem Hicks – 88
- Kyle Fuller – 85
- Eddie Goldman – 84
- Roquan Smith – 83
- Robert Quinn – 82
- Charles Leno Jr. – 81
- Cody Whitehair – 81
Cincinnati Bengals
- Joe Mixon – 89
- Geno Atkins – 88
- A.J. Green – 88
- D.J. Reader – 84
- Tyler Boyd – 83
- Carlos Dunlap – 82
- William Jackson III – 81
- Carl Lawson – 80
- Vonn Bell – 79
- Jessie Bates III – 79
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs – 92
- Tre’Davious White – 89
- Micah Hyde – 88
- Jordan Poyer – 85
- Cole Beasley – 83
- Jerry Hughes – 82
- Devin Singletary – 82
- Mitch Morse – 82
- John Brown – 82
- Ed Oliver – 81
Denver Broncos
- Von Miller – 97
- Justin Simmons – 90
- Kareem Jackson – 87
- Phillip Lindsay – 85
- Melvin Gordon III – 84
- Jurrell Casey – 84
- A.J. Bouye – 84
- Courtland Sutton – 84
- Bradley Chubb – 81
- Bryce Callahan – 80
Cleveland Browns
- Myles Garrett – 93
- Nick Chubb – 92
- Odell Beckham Jr. – 91
- Austin Hooper – 89
- Kareem Hunt – 87
- Denzel Ward – 86
- Joel Bitonio – 86
- Jarvis Landry – 85
- Olivier Vernon – 82
- Sheldon Richardson – 81
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Rob Gronkowski – 95
- Mike Evans – 92
- Lavonte David – 90
- Tom Brady – 90
- Ali Marpet – 89
- Chris Godwin – 87
- Vita Vea – 87
- Ndamukong Suh – 86
- Shaquil Barrett – 85
- Ryan Jensen – 82
Arizona Cardinals
- Deandre Hopkins – 98
- Chandler Jones – 95
- Patrick Peterson – 88
- Buddha Baker – 86
- Larry Fitzgerald – 83
- Kenyan Drake – 82
- Byron Murphy – 80
- Isaiah Simmons – 78
- Christian Kirk – 78
- Kyler Murray – 77
Los Angeles Chargers
- Keenan Allen – 91
- Joey Bosa – 91
- Casey Hayward – 90
- Chris Harris Jr. 89
- Derwin James – 89
- Melvin Ingram – 88
- Bryan Bulaga – 88
- Desmond King – 88
- Hunter Henry – 85
- Austin Ekeler – 85
Kansas City Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes – 99
- Travis Kelce – 97
- Mitchell Schwartz – 96
- Tyreek Hill – 96
- Tyrann Mathieu – 93
- Chris Jones – 92
- Frank Clark – 83
- Damien Williams – 83
- Harrison Butker -83
- Sammy Watkins – 81
Indianapolis Colts
- Quenton Nelson – 94
- T.Y. Hilton – 87
- DeForest Buckner – 87
- Anthony Castonzo – 85
- Ryan Kelly – 85
- Justin Houston – 85
- Marlon Mack – 85
- Darius Leonard – 85
- Malik Hooker – 82
- Philip Rivers – 82
Dallas Cowboys
- Zach Martin – 98
- Ezekiel Elliot – 92
- Amari Cooper – 92
- Tyron Smith – 91
- Demarcus Lawrence – 89
- La’el Collins – 87
- Gerald McCoy – 85
- Dak Prescott – 84
- Chidobe Awuzie – 83
- Leighton Vander Esch – 83
Miami Dolphins
- Byron Jones – 88
- Kyle Van Noy – 86
- Devante Parker – 84
- Xavien Howard – 82
- Jordan Howard – 79
- Mike Gesicki – 79
- Matt Brieda – 79
- Raekwon McMillan – 76
- Davon Godchaux – 76
- Albert Wilson – 76
Philadelphia Eagles
- Fletcher Cox – 96
- Jason Kelce – 94
- Brandon Brooks – 93
- Zach Ertz – 90
- Lane Johnson – 89
- Brandon Graham – 87
- Darius Slay Jr. – 87
- Carson Wentz – 84
- Alshon Jeffery – 84
- Nickell Robey-Coleman – 83
Atlanta Falcons
- Julio Jones – 96
- Grady Jarrett – 90
- Alex Mack – 89
- Matt Ryan – 87
- Todd Gurley – 86
- Deion Jones – 86
- Keanu Neal – 84
- Calvin Ridley – 83
- Ricardo Allen – 81
- Dante Fowler Jr. – 81
San Francisco 49ers
- George Kittle – 98
- Trent Williams – 92
- Richard Sherman – 92
- Nick Bosa – 89
- Fred Warner – 87
- Arik Armstead – 86
- Kyle Juszczyk – 86
- Dee Ford – 85
- Mike McGlinchey – 85
- Raheem Mostert – 84
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley – 89
- Evan Engram – 88
- Kevin Zeitler – 85
- Golden Tate – 84
- Sterling Shepard – 82
- Leonard Williams – 80
- Jabrill Peppers – 80
- Dalvin Tomlinson – 80
- James Bradberry IV – 79
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Brandon Linder – 87
- Josh Lambo – 85
- Yannick Ngakoue – 83
- Leonard Fournette – 83
- Andrew Norwell – 83
- Joe Schobert – 82
- Myles Jack – 81
- Josh Allen – 81
- D.J. Chark Jr. – 81
- Dede Westbrook – 79
New York Jets
- Jamal Adams – 92
- Leveon Bell – 87
- C.J. Mosley – 85
- Avery Williamson – 83
- Pierre Desir – 81
- Marcus Maye – 81
- Brian Poole – 80
- Jamison Crowder – 80
- Frank Gore – 79
- Brian Winters – 79
Detroit Lions
- Kenny Golladay – 86
- Trey Flowers – 86
- Marvin Jones Jr. – 85
- Justin Coleman – 85
- Desmond Trufant – 84
- Matthew Stafford – 83
- Jamie Collins – 83
- Frank Ragnow – 83
- Kerryon Johnson – 82
- Matt Prater – 81
Green Bay Packers
- David Bakhtiari – 96
- Davante Adams – 93
- Kenny Clark – 90
- Aaron Jones – 90
- Jaire Alexander – 90
- Aaron Rodgers – 89
- Za’Darius Smith – 88
- Adrian Amos – 86
- Preston Smith – 84
- Elgton Jenkins – 80
Carolina Panthers
- Christian McCaffery – 99
- Kawann Short – 87
- D.J. Moore – 85
- Robbie Anderson – 84
- Donte Jackson – 82
- Matt Paradis – 81
- Curtis Samuel – 80
- Taylor Moton – 80
- Graham Gano – 79
- Tre Boston – 79
Las Vegas Raiders
- Rodney Hudson – 93
- Richie Incognito – 90
- Josh Jacobs – 88
- Trent Brown – 87
- Darren Waller – 85
- Damarious Randall – 82
- Lamarcus Joyner – 82
- Tyrell Williams – 82
- Derek Carr – 79
- Gabe Jackson – 79
Los Angeles Rams
- Aaron Donald – 99
- Jalen Ramsey – 94
- Cooper Kupp – 88
- Johnny Hekker – 87
- Robert Woods – 86
- Andrew Whitworth – 86
- John Johnson III – 84
- Michael Brockers – 83
- Tyler Higbee – 82
- Samson Ebukam – 80
Baltimore Ravens
- Calais Campbell – 95
- Lamar Jackson – 94
- Ronnie Stanley – 93
- Marlon Humphrey – 89
- Earl Thomas – 88
- Justin Tucker – 87
- Brandon Williams – 86
- Mark Ingram – 86
- Mark Andrews – 86
- Sam Koch – 85
Washington
- Brandon Scherff – 87
- Matthew Ioannidis – 86
- Kendall Fuller -86
- Ryan Kerrigan – 84
- Da’ron Payne – 83
- Tress Way – 82
- Jonathan Allen – 82
- Terry McLaurin – 82
- Derrius Guice – 81
- Landon Collins – 81
New Orleans Saints
- Michael Thomas – 98
- Cameron Jordan – 96
- Terron Armstead – 95
- Drew Brees – 93
- Ryan Ramczyk – 91
- Demario Davis – 89
- Alvin Kamara – 88
- Emmanuel Sanders – 87
- Jared Cook – 87
- Marshon Lattimore – 86
Seattle Seahawks
- Bobby Wagner – 98
- Russell Wilson – 97
- Tyler Lockett – 88
- Greg Olsen – 86
- Chris Carson – 86
- Duane Brown – 84
- Shaquill Griffin – 84
- K.J. Wright – 81
- Carlos Hyde – 80
- Quandre Diggs – 80
Pittsburgh Steelers
- David DeCastro – 91
- Cameron Heyward – 90
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – 87
- Stephon Tuitt – 87
- Maurkice Pouncey – 86
- JuJu Smith-Schuster – 86
- T.J. Watt – 86
- Eric Ebron – 84
- Joe Haden – 83
- Alejandro Villanueva – 82
Houston Texans
- J.J. Watt – 98
- Deshaun Watson – 86
- Brandin Cooks – 85
- Laramey Tunsil – 85
- Justin Reid – 84
- Benardrick McKinney – 82
- Will Fuller – 82
- Whitney Mercilus – 81
- Kenny Stills – 81
- Duke Johnson Jr. – 81
Tennessee Titans
- Derrick Henry – 93
- Kevin Byard – 91
- Brett Kern – 85
- Taylor Lewan – 84
- Adoree’ Jackson – 84
- Rodger Saffold – 84
- Harold Landry – 82
- Johnathan Joseph – 81
- A.J. Brown – 81
- Ben Jones – 80
Minnesota Vikings
- Harrison Smith – 95
- Dalvin Cook – 91
- Michael Pierce – 91
- Adam Thielen – 90
- Eric Kendricks – 89
- Danielle Hunter – 89
- Kyle Rudolph – 84
- Anthony Harris – 83
- Kirk Cousins – 82
- Anthony Barr – 82
