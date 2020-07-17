Patriots Linked to Talented Edge Rusher With Complicated Past

The New England Patriots have just under $7.8 million available in cap space, and it would make a ton of sense for them to use some of their financial flexibility to shore up the pass rush.

Names like Jadeveon Clowney and Markus Golden have been mentioned, but there is another that might be just as good, if not a better fit, at least from a scheme-fit standpoint.

Why Not Everson Griffen?

Everson Griffen is a veteran who has exhibited above-average to elite-level pass-rushing ability throughout his career and multiple outlets have linked him to the Patriots.

Max Smith of FanSided wrote:

Griffen would create havoc for the Patriots on the defensive line. His physicality has always been a nightmare for opposing linemen to deal with and he would go a long way to patch the holes that Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy left in terms of pass-rushing. If you’re not going to ask him to do anything else, he’ll likely have a successful season in New England. At this point in free agency, the Patriots could ink the veteran to a deal similar to the one they gave Cam Newton. An incentive-based one-year deal would make Griffen be a great high-risk high-reward option for the Pats. The Pats need a stud pass rusher. They could get one of the NFL’s best over the last decade for a bargain in Everson Griffen.

Tarringo Basile-Vaughan wrote:

If not Jadeveon Clowney, then perhaps Bill Belichick can work a contract friendly deal with veteran defensive end Everson Griffen. Adding the 32-year-old veteran to the defensive line rotation would be beneficial for a New England Patriots front seven depending on young players like Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise, the oft-injured Derek Rivers and rookie edge rusher Anfernee Jennings to make major contributions in 2020.

These takes don’t come out of thin air. Griffen has expressed his admiration for Bill Belichick in the past. In this interview, Griffen said, he considers the Patriots the model for team building.

Going back to 2010 when he was drafted out of USC, it is believed Belichick was set to draft the defensive end before the Carolina Panthers offered him a trade that he accepted, and thus lost his opportunity to draft Griffen.

Over the past decade, Griffen has proven Belichick right for targeting him. Through his career, he has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL compiling a total of 74.5 sacks in his career.

Griffen had 8 sacks in 2019, but after spending all 10 of his years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings he hit free agency this offseason.

A 32-year-old with Griffen’s ability would have seemingly been snatched up by now, but it hasn’t happened, and you have to believe the reasons go beyond the football field. Griffen had well-documented battles with mental illness in 2018.

Everson Griffen’s Struggles With Mental Health

According to local reports, in 2018, Griffen went through spells where he was behaving erratically and oddly. His behavior was disturbing enough to his wife that she called authorities. Griffen was never arrested, but it seems to have played a role in him remaining unsigned.

Griffen insists he is in a better place, and is able to smile again, but he doesn’t downplay those dark days. In an interview with ESPN, Griffen said:

It’s a progression each and every day. I’m taking it day by day, staying consistent with my life outside of football with those matters and stuff like that, and I’m happy. I’m happy. Am I back to myself? Yeah, I’m back to smiling, joking, that fun guy to be around, but I truly have an understanding of the things that I have to hold myself accountable with day in and day out. That’s what I took upon myself this offseason to handle and make sure I got a good handle on that, to be able to come back with an open mind and ready to play football at a high level again.

Still, he waits and hopes to get an opportunity to show teams he can still play at a high level. The Patriots could likely bring Griffen in on an incentive-laden deal with bonuses connected to playing time, remaining active, and sacks. If they get a mentally and physically fit Griffen, it could be one of the best signings of the year.

