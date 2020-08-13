Cam Newton Makes Easy One-Handed Catch in Patriots Practice [WATCH]

Even when Cam Newton is just horsing around at New England Patriots practice, he’s doing something entertaining. It what looked like a bit of catch between coaches and the quarterbacks, Newton casually does his best Odell Beckham Jr impersonation and snags a throw with his right hand. Take a look.

Cam Newton’s One-Handed Grab

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Before anyone comments and says, “maybe they should change his position to receiver,” relax Knute Rockne, he was just joking around during practice. Still, the pure athleticism, and the ease in which he does things on a football field are impressive. Newton has inspired nothing but positive comments from his teammates since practices began in Foxborough.

His teammates have talked about how big he is, his energy, and his work ethic. He seems ready to take things to the next level, and that will come once the team has its first padded practices next week.

When the Pads Go On, There Won’t Be Much Joking

Many know Newton for his fun-loving, lighthearted attitude, but make no mistake about it. When the pads go on and this quarterback competition gets underway, expect to see a completely switched-on Newton.

All things considered, Newton has the most to lose. Brian Hoyer has already met or exceeded expectations in his career. He was essentially brought back to New England for a third time to add veteran depth at the quarterback position. If he winds up starting, that means neither Newton nor Jarrett Stidham was able to impress enough in this truncated training camp to earn the job, or even worse, one or both went down with injuries.

Stidham was expecting to start before the team signed Newton, but even if he doesn’t win the job, he’s still very young and has some upside. If Newton wins the job, as most expect, Stidham will almost certainly be the No. 2 guy. That means he’ll get the call if Newton is hurt, and if he isn’t retained after the 2020 season, all signs would point to Stidham taking over in 2021.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, has only $550,000 guaranteed on his contract, and tons to prove after being released by the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. One-handed catches aside, it’s time for Newton to prove the doubters wrong.

Also Read: