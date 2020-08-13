Former Patriot and Top Free Agent Emailed Bill Belichick to Gauge Interest

Most top free agents have already found a home with new teams, but there is still a small group of quality guys who have yet to find a new job. One of them reached out to the New England Patriots to gauge interests, along with every other team in the NFL.

Logan Ryan Emails Bill Belichick and Every GM in the NFL

Don’t get it twisted desperately wants to be on an NFL roster in 2020. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old free agent emailed every general manager in the NFL, which includes his former head coach Bill Belichick, to gauge their interests in his services as a safety, despite the fact that he is mostly considered a cornerback.

Ryan didn’t just send an email that says, “hello, remember me, my name is Logan Ryan, and I’m a defensive back with cornerback size and skills, but also the ability to play safety in the National Football League.” Ryan had his agent or analytics person pull the numbers to back up his point.

Free agent Logan Ryan views himself as a safety, rather than the cornerback he’s generally listed as. To that end, his agent emailed all 32 GMs these top safety stats and asked them to compare his production. An interesting discussion to be sure as one of the top FAs looms. pic.twitter.com/NZni6BYmND — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2020

To prove Rapoport wasn’t simply spouting off random information, Ryan came behind him and supported the concept with the retweet/comment:

Why The Patriots Should Have Interest in Ryan

Ryan should be no stranger to the Patriots organization. After all, he helped the team win two Super Bowls (2014 and 2016). He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Patriots after the team drafted him in the third round out of Rutgers in 2013. He followed that up with three strong seasons with the Tennessee Titans where his durability was obvious.

Ryan missed just one game in that span, and he had one of his best season in 2019 when he snagged four interceptions. The Patriots lost Patrick Chung to opt-out, and he often played the hybrid role as a cornerback/safety. Most expect to see Adrian Phillips step into that role, but it could be argued Ryan is a potential fit there considering his production as a safety.

Also, the Patriots may have a need on special teams with Brandon King being placed on the PUP list and out for at least six weeks. While Ryan probably wouldn’t be playing special teams, it’s possible a rookie like Kyle Dugger could be moved into that spot, which might also free up some time for Ryan to shine in the secondary.

We’ll find out soon what will happen with Ryan, but it’s clear, he’s on the lookout for opportunities.

