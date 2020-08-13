Patriots Rookie Shockingly Retires During Training Camp

Get used to it, people. This is 2020. The stream of unexpected events continued as it pertains to the NFL and the New England Patriots. The team’s seventh-round pick, Dustin Woodard has reportedly retired during training camp.

Dustin Woodard Decided to Retire

In a move that reportedly has nothing to do with COVID-19, the 22-year-old from Arizona who came out of Memphis this year, and was supposed to back up David Andrews at center, chose to simply walk away. Several Patriots insiders had reactions to this somewhat unexpected decision.

Four-year starter at Memphis. Campbell Trophy ("academic Heisman") semifinalist. Thought with the new game-day roster rules for linemen, keeping Woodard as a backup center made a lot of sense. Patriots signed second-year Tyler Gauthier yesterday. https://t.co/skNPr4BSda — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 13, 2020

Pretty big development. Strictly relating to football, Woodard had a great opportunity to become the backup center, and Coe has the talent to push Wise. Coe was viewed as a potential first-rounder entering 2019 and has gone undrafted and been released in the past four months. https://t.co/cOILzsSNgA — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 13, 2020

Andrews was expected to start at center, but because he missed all of 2019 with blood clots, the Patriots knew they needed to add depth in the event the veteran was sidelined again. In 2019, Ted Karras stepped in admirably for Andrews, but he left in free agency for the Miami Dolphins leaving a pretty big void to fill. The Patriots had hoped Woodard was capable of filling that void, but it’s clear that won’t be the case.

Considering starting right tackle Marcus Cannon is one of eight players to opt-out of the season, the Patriots’ offensive line looks further weakened.

Tyler Gauthier’s Signing Makes a Lot More Sense Now

Earlier in the week, the Patriots re-signed Tyler Gauthier. The team had signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2019 but didn’t retain him at the beginning of last season. Initially, it seemed as though he might be competing with Woodard for the backup spot, but now Gauthier stands a great chance of making the roster and could be one play away from becoming the team’s starting center.

With Woodard’s retirement and the release of undrafted free agent Nick Coe, the Patriots now have four open spots on their roster. We’ll wait to see who the team brings to camp to take these positions, and has an opportunity to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, or the practice squad.

