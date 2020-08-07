Patriots Lead the League in Challenging Category

Patriots Lead the League in Challenging Category

  • Shares
  • Updated

Getty Patriots

The New England Patriots are no strangers to leading the NFL in categories. However, it’s safe to say they would prefer not to lead the league in this stat. With the NFL’s deadline for players to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season having passed on Thursday, the Patriots have the most in the league with eight.

All Eight of the Patriots Who Are Opting Out

The following Patriots have chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.

View this post on Instagram

With the #NFL’s “official” deadline for players around the league opting out of the 2020 Season behind us, and with the #Patriots having a league high eight opt outs, did all of this happening take the excitement out of the upcoming season for you ladies and gentlemen? Or, do things still feel normal to you all? 👀 • • #GoPats #GoPatriots #Pats #PatsNation #PatriotsNation #GilletteStadium #Foxboro #FoxboroFaithful #WeAreAllPatriots #LFG #NewEngland #NEPats #NewEnglandPatriots #NewEnglandPatriotsNation #NewEnglandPatriotsFootball #PatriotsFootball #NewEnglandPatriotsFan #PatriotsFanForLife #PatriotsPride #GoPatsGo #PatriotsAllTheWay #EverythingWeGot #DoYourJob #NoDaysOff #AFCEast #NFLPatriots #NFLFootball #NFLOffSeason

A post shared by New England Patriots Fan Page (@nepats6xsbchamps) on

  • Dont’a Hightower
  • Patrick Chung
  • Dan Vitale
  • Brandon Bolden
  • Marqise Lee
  • Matt LaCosse
  • Najee Toran
  • Marcus Cannon

The following data comes from Sharp Football Analysis. It’s a list of all the players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season. Only the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers had no players opt-out.

Kansas City Chiefs (3 players, 2 starters)

  • OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
  • RB Damien Williams
  • OT Lucas Niang

New York Giants (3 players, 2 starters)

  • LT Nate Solder
  • WR Da’Mari Scott
  • CB Sam Beal

NY Jets (3 players, 1 starter)

  • LB CJ Mosley
  • OL Leo Koloamatangi
  • WR Josh Doctson

Buffalo Bills (2 players, 1 starter)

  • DT Star Lotulelei
  • CB EJ Gaines

Denver Broncos (2 players, 1 starter)

  • DT Kyle Peko
  • RT Ja’Wuan James

Chicago Bears (2 players, 1 starter)

  • DT Eddie Goldman
  • S Jordan Lucas

Minnesota Vikings (1 player, 1 starter)

  1. NT Michael Pierce

Miami Dolphins (2 players, 1 starter)

  • WR Albert Wilson
  • WR Allen Hurns

Arizona Cardinals (1 player, 1 starter)

  1. RT Marcus Gilbert

Green Bay Packers (1 player, 1 starter)

  1. WR Devin Funchess

Cleveland Browns (5 players)

  • OT Drake Dorbeck
  • OG Drew Forbes
  • DT Andrew Billings
  • G Colby Gossett
  • G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys (3 players)

  • CB Maurice Canady
  • WR Stephen Guidry
  • FB Jamize Olawale

Las Vegas Raiders (3 players)

  • LB Ukeme Eligwe
  • DE Jeremiah Valoaga
  • DB D.J. Killings

Indianapolis Colts (3 players)

  • LB Skai Moore
  • S Rolan Milligan
  • CB Marvell Tell

Baltimore Ravens (2 players)

  • WR/KR De’Anthony Thomas
  • OT Andre Smith

New Orleans Saints (2 players)

  • TE Cole Wick
  • TE Jason Vander Laan

Cincinnati Bengals (2 players)

  • T Isaiah Prince
  • DT Josh Upton

Jacksonville Jaguars (3 players)

  • DT Al Woods
  • DE Lerentee McCray
  • CB Rashaan Melvin

Detroit Lions (3 players)

  • DT John Atkins
  • WR Geronimo Allison
  • C Russell Bodine

San Francisco 49ers (3 players)

  • WR Travis Benjamin
  • OL Shon Coleman
  • C Jake Brendel

Carolina Panthers (2 players)

  • LB Jordan Mack
  • LB Christian Miller

Washington Football Team (2 players)

  • DL Caleb Brantley
  • LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

Seattle Seahawks (1 player)

  1. OL Chance Warmack

Philadelphia Eagles (1 player)

  1. WR Marquise Goodwin

Tennessee Titans (1 player)

  1. OT Anthony McKinney

Houston Texans (1 player)

  1. DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Los Angeles Rams (1 player)

  1. OL Chandler Brewer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 player)

  1. OT Brad Seaton

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Also Read:

Read More
,