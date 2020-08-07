Patriots Lead the League in Challenging Category

The New England Patriots are no strangers to leading the NFL in categories. However, it’s safe to say they would prefer not to lead the league in this stat. With the NFL’s deadline for players to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season having passed on Thursday, the Patriots have the most in the league with eight.
All Eight of the Patriots Who Are Opting Out
The following Patriots have chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.
- Dont’a Hightower
- Patrick Chung
- Dan Vitale
- Brandon Bolden
- Marqise Lee
- Matt LaCosse
- Najee Toran
- Marcus Cannon
The following data comes from Sharp Football Analysis. It’s a list of all the players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season. Only the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers had no players opt-out.
Kansas City Chiefs (3 players, 2 starters)
- OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
- RB Damien Williams
- OT Lucas Niang
New York Giants (3 players, 2 starters)
- LT Nate Solder
- WR Da’Mari Scott
- CB Sam Beal
NY Jets (3 players, 1 starter)
- LB CJ Mosley
- OL Leo Koloamatangi
- WR Josh Doctson
Buffalo Bills (2 players, 1 starter)
- DT Star Lotulelei
- CB EJ Gaines
Denver Broncos (2 players, 1 starter)
- DT Kyle Peko
- RT Ja’Wuan James
Chicago Bears (2 players, 1 starter)
- DT Eddie Goldman
- S Jordan Lucas
Minnesota Vikings (1 player, 1 starter)
- NT Michael Pierce
Miami Dolphins (2 players, 1 starter)
- WR Albert Wilson
- WR Allen Hurns
Arizona Cardinals (1 player, 1 starter)
- RT Marcus Gilbert
Green Bay Packers (1 player, 1 starter)
- WR Devin Funchess
Cleveland Browns (5 players)
- OT Drake Dorbeck
- OG Drew Forbes
- DT Andrew Billings
- G Colby Gossett
- G Malcolm Pridgeon
Dallas Cowboys (3 players)
- CB Maurice Canady
- WR Stephen Guidry
- FB Jamize Olawale
Las Vegas Raiders (3 players)
- LB Ukeme Eligwe
- DE Jeremiah Valoaga
- DB D.J. Killings
Indianapolis Colts (3 players)
- LB Skai Moore
- S Rolan Milligan
- CB Marvell Tell
Baltimore Ravens (2 players)
- WR/KR De’Anthony Thomas
- OT Andre Smith
New Orleans Saints (2 players)
- TE Cole Wick
- TE Jason Vander Laan
Cincinnati Bengals (2 players)
- T Isaiah Prince
- DT Josh Upton
Jacksonville Jaguars (3 players)
- DT Al Woods
- DE Lerentee McCray
- CB Rashaan Melvin
Detroit Lions (3 players)
- DT John Atkins
- WR Geronimo Allison
- C Russell Bodine
San Francisco 49ers (3 players)
- WR Travis Benjamin
- OL Shon Coleman
- C Jake Brendel
Carolina Panthers (2 players)
- LB Jordan Mack
- LB Christian Miller
Washington Football Team (2 players)
- DL Caleb Brantley
- LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
Seattle Seahawks (1 player)
- OL Chance Warmack
Philadelphia Eagles (1 player)
- WR Marquise Goodwin
Tennessee Titans (1 player)
- OT Anthony McKinney
Houston Texans (1 player)
- DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Los Angeles Rams (1 player)
- OL Chandler Brewer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 player)
- OT Brad Seaton
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
