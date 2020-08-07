Patriots Lead the League in Challenging Category

The New England Patriots are no strangers to leading the NFL in categories. However, it’s safe to say they would prefer not to lead the league in this stat. With the NFL’s deadline for players to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season having passed on Thursday, the Patriots have the most in the league with eight.

All Eight of the Patriots Who Are Opting Out

The following Patriots have chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.

Dont’a Hightower

Patrick Chung

Dan Vitale

Brandon Bolden

Marqise Lee

Matt LaCosse

Najee Toran

Marcus Cannon

The following data comes from Sharp Football Analysis. It’s a list of all the players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season. Only the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers had no players opt-out.

Kansas City Chiefs (3 players, 2 starters)

OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RB Damien Williams

OT Lucas Niang

New York Giants (3 players, 2 starters)

LT Nate Solder

WR Da’Mari Scott

CB Sam Beal

NY Jets (3 players, 1 starter)

LB CJ Mosley

OL Leo Koloamatangi

WR Josh Doctson

Buffalo Bills (2 players, 1 starter)

DT Star Lotulelei

CB EJ Gaines

Denver Broncos (2 players, 1 starter)

DT Kyle Peko

RT Ja’Wuan James

Chicago Bears (2 players, 1 starter)

DT Eddie Goldman

S Jordan Lucas

Minnesota Vikings (1 player, 1 starter)

NT Michael Pierce

Miami Dolphins (2 players, 1 starter)

WR Albert Wilson

WR Allen Hurns

Arizona Cardinals (1 player, 1 starter)

RT Marcus Gilbert

Green Bay Packers (1 player, 1 starter)

WR Devin Funchess

Cleveland Browns (5 players)

OT Drake Dorbeck

OG Drew Forbes

DT Andrew Billings

G Colby Gossett

G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys (3 players)

CB Maurice Canady

WR Stephen Guidry

FB Jamize Olawale

Las Vegas Raiders (3 players)

LB Ukeme Eligwe

DE Jeremiah Valoaga

DB D.J. Killings

Indianapolis Colts (3 players)

LB Skai Moore

S Rolan Milligan

CB Marvell Tell

Baltimore Ravens (2 players)

WR/KR De’Anthony Thomas

OT Andre Smith

New Orleans Saints (2 players)

TE Cole Wick

TE Jason Vander Laan

Cincinnati Bengals (2 players)

T Isaiah Prince

DT Josh Upton

Jacksonville Jaguars (3 players)

DT Al Woods

DE Lerentee McCray

CB Rashaan Melvin

Detroit Lions (3 players)

DT John Atkins

WR Geronimo Allison

C Russell Bodine

San Francisco 49ers (3 players)

WR Travis Benjamin

OL Shon Coleman

C Jake Brendel

Carolina Panthers (2 players)

LB Jordan Mack

LB Christian Miller

Washington Football Team (2 players)

DL Caleb Brantley

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

Seattle Seahawks (1 player)

OL Chance Warmack

Philadelphia Eagles (1 player)

WR Marquise Goodwin

Tennessee Titans (1 player)

OT Anthony McKinney

Houston Texans (1 player)

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Los Angeles Rams (1 player)

OL Chandler Brewer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 player)

OT Brad Seaton

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

