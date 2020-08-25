Patriots Sign Rookie DT, Former Sony Michel College Teammate

The New England Patriots are adding and subtracting players rapidly through the first two weeks of training camp. On Monday, the team added former Georgia DT Michael Barnett.

The 6’4″ 304-pounder went undrafted after his senior season with the Bulldogs, but he does have some versatility and he obviously faced some tough competition in college in the SEC.

Why Did the New England Patriots Sign Michael Barnett?

The race to add as many bodies to camp as possible is in full swing, and there is no sign of a decrease in this activity. In some ways, it’s customary, but there is a slight ramp-up considering what would appear to be a higher risk of injury in this odd training camp environment.

While the NFL has had great fortune with COVID-19 testing to this point, the chance of losing a player to a positive test is still there. Because of that, every team will continue to take a look at players who remotely fit their scheme.

What’s the New England Connection?

Barnett played four years as Georgia. During freshman and sophomore years, he was teammates with current New England Patriots Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel. The latter is currently on the physically unable to perform list, but Wynn has been playing well in practice.

Barnett will be reunited with those former teammates for as long as he remains with the Patriots.

Will Michael Barnett Stick on the 53-Man Roster?

If we’re being honest, chances are slim Barnett sticks on the 53-man roster. He likely knows this and is simply giving it a great effort in hopes of making the team’s practice squad. He’ll likely have a short time in which to impress coaches.

We should know where he fits by or before the end of the week. The 2020 NFL season begins next month when the Patriots take on AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

