Patriots Sign Huge Ex-Chiefs NT, Assign Him Trey Flowers Old Number

The New England Patriots‘ roster is still very much a work in process. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of ex-Kansas City Chiefs NT Xavier Williams and assigned him a uniform number.

The Patriots had Williams and others in for a visit earlier in the week but made the signings official on Saturday.

Patriots Sign Free-Agent NT Xavier Williams

Why Did the Patriots Sign Xavier Williams?

For the Patriots and every other team in the NFL, the major focus appears to be on adding depth as they head into an NFL season that will be even more uncertain than normal. Without a proper preseason and a truncated training camp due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations cannot get too comfortable with what they have at almost any position on their team.

For the Patriots, that includes the crucial NT position which is key in stopping the run. Williams is the kind of run-stuffer who could be plugged in behind the newly signed Beau Allen, and the underrated Adam Butler to give the team a presence up front. Williams hasn’t racked up killer numbers in his career, but he’s still relatively young and a scheme fit with New England.

Apparently, he did enough to impress the Patriots during his tryout earlier in the week.

What Does Xavier Williams Signing Mean for Other NT on the Roster?

In the immediate, Williams signing lead to the release of Darius Kilgo who had been added to the roster for the third time. The NFL can be a cruel game as the Patriots didn’t just give Williams Kilgo’s spot on the 80-man roster; They also gave him his No. 98 uniform number.

That’s also the jersey number two-time Super Bowl champion and current Detroit Lions defensive end wore during his time with the Patriots. Williams will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, which isn’t a lock, and he’s definitely behind Allen and Butler for the time being.

Expect to see a few more minor, and maybe a potential big move before Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins rolls around next month.

