Patriots WR Released, And Takes to Twitter With Funny Reaction

Life in the NFL is packed with ups and downs, and that’s especially the case when you’re not a star. New England Patriots WR Quincy Adeboyejo sparked up some classic cinema nostalgia after learning he’d been released last week.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Quincy Adeboyejo Channels Chris Tucker From Friday

It’s not uncommon for a player to be released during training camp in the NFL. In this, one of the more unorthodox of all NFL seasons, there are tons of roster ramblings and almost no one is sure who will remain on the roster past the unquestionable starters and other top contributors.

Unfortunately for Adeboyejo, he isn’t apart of that aforementioned group, and news of his release came down late last week. When it did, the 25-year-old took the news in stride, at least publicly, as he took to Twitter with this funny quote from the classic comedy Friday, which stars Ice Cube and Chris Tucker:

Got fired on my day off — Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) August 15, 2020

Adeboyejo Was Released, But That’s Not the End of the Story

Adeboyejo was placed on waivers due to a lingering injury. Because of that injury, he cleared waivers and could perhaps return to the Patriots as a member of their practice squad later during the season.

The Patriots had a league-high eight players opt-out due to COVID-19 safety and health concerns. One of them was free-agent WR Marqise Lee.

Lee was expected to play a key role as a reserve, but with his choice to sit out the season, the Patriots needed a bit more depth and experience at the position. That would have seemingly given Adeboyejo a better shot at sticking. However, with his injury, he has given way to a youth movement of sorts.

Guys like N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Myers were locks to make the team as both could be the future at wideout for the Patriots. Veteran Julian Edelman is the most-known commodity, and Mohamed Sanu looks healthy and ready to perform well in a crucial contract year. The Patriots have a slew of rookie wide receivers brought in as undrafted free agents.

Jeff Thomas, Will Hastings, and Isaiah Zuber will all compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad during the 2020 training camp. Perhaps in a handful of weeks, Adeboyejo will get the call and opportunity to hop back on board with the Patriots.

Also Read: