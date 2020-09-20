Patriots Promote D-Lineman For Possible Emergency Duty

The New England Patriots may be anticipating the absence of defensive tackle Adam Butler, and they have promoted Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

The Patriots are elevating DT Nick Thurman from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game. Depth behind Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 19, 2020

The promotion is great for Thurman, but will he actually get into the Sunday night tilt against the Seattle Seahawks?

The Patriots’ Injury Report

As you can see, Butler is one of six Patriots who showed up on the team’s injury list as questionable. The questionable label can mean several things depending on the situation. Oftentimes a team can list a player as questionable, but internally there is a belief the player will be ready to go.

Other times, they might be leaning toward the thought that he won’t be able to play uninhibited, or they may also be acknowledging there is an inherently higher risk of re-injury. In those situations, a team might position a potential replacement, much as the Patriots appear to be doing by promoting Thurman.

Who is Nick Thurman?

The 6’4”, 305-pound Thurman is 25 years old, and he has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game, though he has been on the Patriots and Houston Texans practice squad during his career.

He largely played defensive end in college at Houston before coming out in 2018, but he is hoping to see his first NFL action on Sunday night when the Patriots get their first serious test in the 2020 season against the Seahawks.

What are Thurman’s Chances of Getting into the Game?

Barring Butler’s complete absence, and perhaps another injury, this doesn’t appear to be the game when Thurman will finally see regular-season action. He will still be behind Lawrence Guy, Butler, Byron Cowart and Deatrich Wise.

Bank on this being more of an in-case-of-emergency-break-glass situation.

