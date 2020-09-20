Patriots Promote D-Lineman For Possible Emergency Duty

The New England Patriots may be anticipating the absence of defensive tackle Adam Butler, and they have promoted Nick Thurman from the practice squad.
The Patriots are elevating DT Nick Thurman from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game. Depth behind Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 19, 2020
The promotion is great for Thurman, but will he actually get into the Sunday night tilt against the Seattle Seahawks?
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
The Patriots’ Injury Report
View this post on Instagram
Patriots at Seahawks – NFL Sunday Night Football – Rookie LB – Josh Uche has been ruled out… #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #PatrickChung #BrandonBolden #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesHarris #LamarMiller #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #DariusKilgo #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #MohamedSanu #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #RobertKraft #AFCEast #AFC #NFL
As you can see, Butler is one of six Patriots who showed up on the team’s injury list as questionable. The questionable label can mean several things depending on the situation. Oftentimes a team can list a player as questionable, but internally there is a belief the player will be ready to go.
Other times, they might be leaning toward the thought that he won’t be able to play uninhibited, or they may also be acknowledging there is an inherently higher risk of re-injury. In those situations, a team might position a potential replacement, much as the Patriots appear to be doing by promoting Thurman.
Who is Nick Thurman?
View this post on Instagram
Patriots called up Nick Thurman for the Week 2 battle with the Seattle Seahawks – No. 92 – New England Patriots Position: Defensive tackle Personal information Born: June 12, 1995 (age 25) Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) Weight: 305 lb (138 kg) Career information High school: Lake Highlands High School College: Houston Undrafted: 2018 Career history Houston Texans (2018)* New England Patriots (2019–present)* * Offseason and/or practice squad member only #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #PatrickChung #BrandonBolden #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesHarris #LamarMiller #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #DariusKilgo #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #MohamedSanu #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #RobertKraft #AFCEast #AFC #NFL
The 6’4”, 305-pound Thurman is 25 years old, and he has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game, though he has been on the Patriots and Houston Texans practice squad during his career.
He largely played defensive end in college at Houston before coming out in 2018, but he is hoping to see his first NFL action on Sunday night when the Patriots get their first serious test in the 2020 season against the Seahawks.
What are Thurman’s Chances of Getting into the Game?
Barring Butler’s complete absence, and perhaps another injury, this doesn’t appear to be the game when Thurman will finally see regular-season action. He will still be behind Lawrence Guy, Butler, Byron Cowart and Deatrich Wise.
Bank on this being more of an in-case-of-emergency-break-glass situation.
Also Read:
- Stephon Gilmore Has Monstrous Task Ahead of Him on Sunday Night
- Patriots Rookie Ruled Out for Week 2; Tweets Cryptic Message
- Patriots Vs. Seahawks: 3 Things New England Must Do to Win
- Seahawks Safety’s Style Can Compete With Cam Newton
- ‘He Wants Good Coaching’: NFL Legend on Odell Beckham-Patriots Rumors