Seahawks DK Metcalf Taunts Stephon Gilmore on Instagram After Week 2 Win

The Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf and the New England Patriots‘ Stephon Gilmore went at it hard on Sunday night. Metcalf and the Seahawks prevailed and the stud WR let his new rival know about it on Instagram.

Metcalf got the better of Gilmore, who was primarily assigned to him during the Seahawks’ 35-30 win on Sunday night at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Metcalf had four receptions for 92 yards which included burning Gilmore on a 54-yard TD reception.

After the game, a still fired-up Metcalf posted this image on his Instagram account:

The Battle Was Physical All Game

Metcalf is one of the most physically imposing receivers you’ll ever see. At 6’4, 235 pounds, he is bigger and stronger than every cornerback who is matched up against him, and he also possesses 4.3 speed.

When you see him, it’s like you’re looking at a mixture of the Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones, Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson, and former NFL tight end Vernon Davis.

Despite the size and speed Gilmore was giving up to the 22-year-old budding star, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year hung in tight, attempting to jam him, and to play as physical as he could. Unfortunately, we saw a rare occasion where the physical advantage combined with the Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s passing accuracy presented a challenge that was too much for Gilmore to overcome.

Gilmore Is A Talker Himself

While he mostly appears to be a pretty quiet and chill guy, Gilmore has been known to do a little trash-talking himself. Just ask Miami Dolphins wideout, Devante Parker. Those two engaged in a bit of back-and-forth during the offseason that raised some anticipation for the Week 1 clash with Miami. Parker’s injury made it a non-issue, but their Week 2 clash might have some spice, especially when you also consider Cam Newton got into a near brawl with several members of the Dolphins’ team.

In a league with so many great athletes, even an elite player like Gilmore will take some losses. That’s what happened on Sunday night, but perhaps the two will get a chance to meet again in the Super Bowl.

