2022 New England Patriots Offensive Linemen Expectations Increase

This offseason hasn’t been as lucrative for the New England Patriots as 2021. However, they have inquired about some key pieces that may benefit the offense in the passing game. Sadly, one of the biggest letdowns was when the Pats parted ways with veteran G Shaq Mason and C Ted Karras. This leads many to be concerned with the future of the Patriots’ core going forward.

The Patriots releasing two studs on the starting offensive line will affect their running game, as well as, their depth. The running game seemed to be their identity throughout the 2021 season. The Patriots ranked 8th overall in the league in rushing, according to ESPN. In 2021, the Pats’ total offense ranked 15th overall in the NFL, per ESPN. However, this may not be the case going forward based on The Patriots investing so much capital in the passing game these past two offseasons.

Trent Brown’s Expectations

Pro Football Focus recently graded three of the current Patriots’ starting linemen. The Patriots’ star tackle Trent Brown, guard Michael Onwenu, and center David Andrews’s expectations may have risen after the latest gradings. For some odd reason, Brown has yet to receive the credit he truly deserves. According to Pro Football Focus, relating Brown, “Over the past two seasons across 458 pass-blocking snaps, Brown has allowed just 1 sack.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is thrilled to have him back in New England. He speaks highly of his impact and his abilities on the field. Belichick speaks about his intelligence and how he helps improves and elevate the Patriots’ offense. Specifically with a rookie QB Mac Jones, it’s imperative he step up and help the young QB develop.

“I think Trent’s experience has given him a much higher level of leadership, and communication,” Belichick told reporters during a press conference in 2021. “He’s just able to do more both on and off the field. Has a lot more experience. Has more experience in our system, which is a big factor.

“… He’s way ahead of where he was, and that maturity and experience have manifested itself in positive leadership and I would say insight for other players. He’s been with three organizations. And again, he has some good perspective on a lot of things, especially the New England Patriots.”

Michael Onwenu’s Ceiling

While being drafted in 2020, Onwenu has played 27 career games. He’s played many more snaps at tackle (892) than guard (549), reported Bernd Buchmasser from Patspulpit. Although he was drafted in the sixth round, he’s been the highest-graded guard from that draft class both in 2020 and 2021. In the run game, he’s graded 90.4 which overall makes him the 7th best amongst OL in the NFL.

Onwenu has contributed a big part to the run game, particularly in gap schemes. He’s been graded 88.5 overall and ranks 10th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Michael Onwenu ranks among all OL since 2020 🔹 88.5 overall grade (10th)

David Andrew’s Expectations

He’s clearly the leader of this offensive line, without a doubt. However, Andrews is beginning to age and must adapt his game in order to elevate. In pass protection, he’s been exceptional and has only allowed one sack in 654 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Andrews has been a staple to this organization and loves everything about it. He speaks highly of his experiences with New England and being coached by Belichick.

“I think Coach is really honest,” reported Chris Mason for Masslive.com. “That’s something I’ve always really respected. I think in my time here, learning about how important details are has changed the way I view a game.

“…Just the details, how detail-oriented he is, it obviously trickles down from coach to coach and he really sets the tone for the whole team,” continued Andrews.