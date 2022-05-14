Patriots All-Pro LB is Excited for the Possibilities of Young Core

The New England Patriots seem to be content with their current LB room. While this LB room may not contain any household names any longer, it does appear to have talented players. The latest release of veteran LB Terez Hall and not re-signing Dont’a Hightower only show what direction the Pats are heading in. This offseason the Patriots traded Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns acquiring LB Mack Wilson.

The coaching staff seems to be on board with allowing the young LBs to play and develop into key pieces of this Patriots defense. Many must take into consideration, that the Patriots are an older team and are looking to rebuild depth with youth, instead of, aging players.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Patriots LB Coach Jerad Mayo Excited for the Future

Former Patriots All-Pro LB Jerad Mayo weighs in on the upcoming 2022 season’s new LB core. He’s currently the Patriots’ inside LB coach and understands they’ve lost guys with a bit more experience than others. However, he believes these are the guys that are ready to compete and fit the new defensive scheme going into 2022. He believes the diverse group of LBs in the room can help out in the run and passing game better than they have in the past.

Recently on the Pats from the Past podcast, Ep. 33, Mayo discusses in great detail his mindset going into the 2022 season with the young group they’re looking to develop.

“Even right now, not having some of those older guys in the room is beneficial for the younger guys because the older guys would be bored out of their minds with some of the things we’re talking about,” he said. “At the same time, it’s forcing the younger guys to really take that step forward, and really grow and develop without being hindered by any other guy’s experience.”

“Thinking about the guys we have in the room, we have some guys that can rush and cover. And so, we have some guys that Pats Nation, they haven’t even heard of probably,”

“That, to me, is the exciting part. That is the exciting part — the unknown. And we’re going to go into it as a unit, we’re gonna go into it together.”

Matt Groh is Optimistic Going into 2022

The director of player personnel Matt Groh speaks very highly of the talent remaining in that room. He’s excited about the possibilities this can bring and the versatility of the defense. Many of these guys played in some form or fashion in the past, however, this season their roles will be expanded.

“Really excited about that group,” he said during his post-draft press conference on Friday night. “Excited to see Cam McGrone was able to get on the field a little bit last year, excited to see him be in an expanded role. He’s kind of an additional draft pick. You can put him along there with the three guys that we’ve been able to add here today along with some of the other guys from last year.

“That all kind of counts to getting younger, getting faster, being a tough team. So being able to add Mack Wilson — I know a lot was going on in free agency, and it was a trade and not a signing — but I think that was a crucial part of adding some depth to the linebacking corps along with being able to get Ja’Whaun Bentley back. Really excited to have him and his experience, as well.”