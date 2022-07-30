Future Hall-of-Famer Calls Speedy WR the Patriots ‘Next Great Slot WR’

The word of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman holds weight in the NFL. Sherman, who is an investor/owner in the Fan-Controlled Football League, saw great potential in a young receiver named Andrew Jamiel and recommended him for an NFL tryout.

The New England Patriots took the future Hall-of-Famer’s advice and brought Jamiel in for a workout. Sherman took to Twitter to congratulate Jamiel on his opportunity and slap a pretty impressive prediction on the young WR.

Sherman urged the Patriots to “get your next great slot WR.”

⁦@fcflio⁩ Star ⁦@AndrewJamiel⁩ finally getting a shot! Love to see it! Come on ⁦@Patriots⁩ get your next great slot WR. Assist from Richard Sherman helps WR Andrew Jamiel get tryout with Patriots – New England Patriots Blog- ESPN https://t.co/okIHB8dif1 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 28, 2022

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots were pondering whether or not to offer Jamiel an opportunity to work out for them, so they called Sherman to get his opinion. Per Reiss, Sherman said: “what took you so long?”

The Patriots Didn’t Sign Jamiel

The Patriots had four WRs and a tight end in for a workout on July 25, per Reiss. Unfortunately, the Patriots didn’t sign any of the prospects–at least not immediately.

The Patriots had the following free agents in for workouts: WR Derrick Dillon (LSU)

WR Terry Godwin (Georgia)

WR Andrew Jamiel (Stonehill)

TE La’Michael Pettway (Iowa State)

WR Cinque Sweeting (Slippery Rock) With open roster spots, an indication that team is eyeing more depth. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2022

New England signed former Florida WR Josh Hammond on Friday, July 29, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t take another look at Jamiel sometime soon.

Per Ethan Hurwitz of QU Chronicle, Jamiel’s workout went well, though the Patriots elected not to pull the trigger on a trade.

The workouts of Andrew Jamiel and Cinque Sweeting went well, according to a source. However, the #Patriots will not be signing Jamiel. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) July 25, 2022

Jamiel does have the look of a dynamic slot wide receiver. He’s only 5-foot-9 and listed at 175 pounds, but he is noticeably quick in and out of his breaks. Jamiel is seemingly a chore to cover, and his performance in the FCFL would support that concept.

Jamiel’s 21 receptions led the league. He also had 323 receiving yards and 8 TD receptions. The FCFL games are played indoors and on 50-yard fields. It’s fun to imagine how effectively Jamiel could work in space in the NFL. We don’t know if he’ll ever get a shot at this point but don’t rule out the Patriots or another NFL team calling him up for another workout–even if he has to begin on the practice squad.

The Chicago Bears–though they just acquired N’Keal Harry from the Patriots for a seventh-round pick–could seemingly use help at wide receiver. That’s another team that could potentially stand to give Jamiel a look.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

David Andrews Returned off the PUP List

The Patriots got a welcomed sight at Friday’s practice during training camp in Foxborough. Center David Andrews was active and available as he came off the Physically Unable to Perform list, per CLNS’ Mike Kadlick:

David Andrews is back at practice for the #Patriots today. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 29, 2022

Andrews, James White, Jonathan Jones, Raekwon McMillan, and Jabrill Peppers were all placed on the active/PUP list before training camp. All are eligible to come off at any time, so the watch is officially on for all of them.

McMillan came off the list on July 26. The wait may be a little longer for Jones, Peppers, and White, whose injury woes require a bit more time to heal.

TE Jonnu Smith Had a Good Day in Practice

The Patriots need more from Jonnu Smith than they got from him in 2021. The talented TE had a disappointing first season with the Patriots tallying just 28 receptions for 294 yards and a TD. It’s super early, but according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Smith had himself a day on Friday.

1. Jonnu Smith popped today. Couple grabs in the end zone during the same 7-on-7 period, including a very athletic, leaping grab over safety Kyle Dugger. Also made a toe-tapper in what could best be described as a 4-on-4, half field drill. https://t.co/M6IxXCR64f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 29, 2022

The Patriots hope that Smith can bottle this kind of performance and drink it every Sunday during the 2022 season.

