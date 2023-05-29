Patriots’ New Signing Can ‘Reintroduce’ Key Position to Bill O’Brien’s Offense

Bill O’Brien needs to add something new to the playbook for the New England Patriots, but the returning offensive coordinator can also bring back a forgotten position thanks to new signing Anthony Firkser.

Fullback was once a key role in the Pats’ gameplans, but things changed when Matt Patricia replaced Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator in 2022. Firkser, who joined the team on Thursday, May 25, after linebacker Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve, “has experience at fullback if new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has designs to reintroduce that position to the offense in 2023,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Firkser’s chances of making the final roster will be better if he proves himself at fullback, with the Patriots well-stocked at tight end thanks to Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Being able to play both positions will only increase Firkser’s value, especially since one of O’Brien’s favorite formations calls for the Pats to empty the backfield.

Restoring Fullback Can Add Variety to Patriots’ Offense

Putting a fullback in the lineup was common under McDaniels. It helped the Patriots mix in a power-based running game to complement the high-percentage, spread passing attack led by Tom Brady, then Mac Jones.

Jakob Johnson was key to New England’s throwback approach on the ground. While most of the rest of the NFL had decided fullbacks were a dying breed, Johnson (47) was delivering crushing blocks like this one against Firkser’s old team the Tennessee Titans, highlighted by Michael Hurley of CBS Boston News.

What a block by Jakob Johnson on the TD run. Boooooooom. pic.twitter.com/ac4A1RzSYK — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 17, 2019

Johnson remained a key figure for the next two seasons. He offered many examples of his ability to delete run defenders and clear out rushing lanes.

One of the best examples occurred against another of Firkser’s former teams, the Atlanta Falcons, in 2021. Johnson put middle linebacker Deion Jones on skates to free Damien Harris, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Textbook ISO execution vs a blitz-twist Shaq Mason immediately picks up and buries #54 Foyesade Oluokun while Jakob Johnson takes out Deion Jones in the hole Damien Harris does a nice job pressing his lead block, breaking a tackle, and finishing the run pic.twitter.com/R6d5jZfTAO — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 24, 2021

Johnson left Gillette Stadium last offseason to join McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders, while Patricia was content to remove fullbacks from the Jones-led offense. The decision represented a significant about turn considering how long head coach Bill Belichick had prized lead blockers in the backfield.

Belichick has relied on fullbacks like Sam Gash, Larry Centers and Patrick Pass since taking the reins in 2000. Punishing defenses while moving the chains and controlling the clock on the deck lent the Patriots the versatility to win tough games on the road, particularly when the weather’s less pass-friendly in December.

It’s an advantage Firkser could restore because the former Harvard graduate and undrafted free agent for the New York Jets has spent a lot of his pro career at fullback. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder was listed at the position by Pro Football Reference during each of his four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, before he spent 2022 in Atlanta.

Being able to line up in I Formation and lean on power running is a wrinkle that has traditionally made preparing for the Patriots tougher on defenses. Variety is something O’Brien must restore after the Pats became painfully predictable on offense last season.

Versatile Players Can Help Patriots Switch Formations Fluidly

No matter is he’s playing tight end or fullback, Firkser can be flexed into a variety of alignments depending on the play and formation. His key block to spring Titans’ rushing king Derrick Henry for a game-winning touchdown against the O’Brien-coached Houston Texans in 2020 is a great example of Firkser’s flexibility.

THE KING PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK! @KingHenry_2 📺: Watch #HOUvsTEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/HqkXXmeJF2 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 18, 2020

Moving Firkser from the slot to act as a puller is the kind of thing teams used to do with H-Backs. The Patriots haven’t used that position often, but O’Brien might enjoy moving Firkser around to maintain his fondness for empty sets, with Reiss noting how “when O’Brien was head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020, his offenses were in empty formations 767 times (10.5% of their plays), according to ESPN Stats & Info. Only the Cardinals (916) and Steelers (856) ran more total plays in empty formation.”

A player like Firkser can let the Pats show empty looks then create loaded backfields with 1,000-yard rusher Rhamondre Stevenson. Alternatively, O’Brien’s offense can transition out of I-formations to spread sets by moving Firkser onto the line and flexing his backfield mate into the slot.

Ultimately though, Belichick may want to see Firkser line up in the backfield more often and help the Patriots restore an offensive identity they forgot about in 2022.