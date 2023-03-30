Former Patriot Star Tells Lamar Jackson to Avoid New England

At one point it seemed like the New England Patriots were frontrunners to land Lamar Jackson but now that isn’t the case and a former Patriot is telling the quarterback to stay away.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel took to Twitter to tell Jackson that he doesn’t want to play for Bill Belichick.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” he tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that Samuel has been critical of his former head coach. In 2021 when the Patriots were beaten by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel once again took shots at the head coach even going as far as to say that he isn’t good for players.

“Honestly… he isn’t good for the players, he is known for devaluing athletes,” Samuel said.

Recent Reports Aren’t Positive for New England Patriots Fans

After Robert Kraft told reporters that Meek Mill had alerted him that Jackson wanted to come to New England, “Jackson fever” was at an all-time high but two recent reports have dumped some cold water on the rumor.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported that Patriots ownership didn’t want to go after Jackson.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Patriots are not expected to pursue signing or trading for Jackson, according to three league sources close to the situation,” Bedard said.

“Kraft’s mention of the Mill-Jackson interaction was to illustrate that younger stars still like the Patriots’ brand,” he added. “And Kraft’s influence through Mill with younger NFL stars is viewed as an advantage.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reported that New England will not be going after Jackson.

“It’s just not going to happen,” a league source told Howe.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Clarifies Recent Comments

The Patriots coach made quite the stir with recent comments at the owner’s meetings. He was asked why fans should be optimistic heading into the 2023 season and Belichick simply replied, “The last 25 years.”

With Belichick always preaching about moving onto the next game and focusing on what lies ahead, it was a comment that raised some eyebrows.

While attending LSU’s Pro Day, the head coach clarified his comments when speaking with Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

“We’re not resting on our past laurels; that’s not the message to the team or the fans,” Belichick said. “We have never operated that way and aren’t now.

“I think we’ve been pretty competitive every year that I’ve been here with the Patriots,” Belichick added. “That’s our overall plan. So, I expect it to continue that way. I think the team has been managed pretty well over the last 20-however-many years. So, I think we’ll continue managing it the way we’ve been competitive every year. I expect we’ll continue to be competitive.”

Patriots fans will be hoping that New England will be able to compete in a talented AFC East. The Pats have gone four seasons without a playoff win. If New England wants to break the curse in 2023, they will need to perform at a much higher standard.