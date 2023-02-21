Young QB has ‘Edge’ Over Mac Jones, According to NFL Insider

Heading into the 2022 regular season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be New England’s future leader under center. Now heading into 2023, things have changed.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” and mentioned that Bailey Zappe had the edge over Jones last season.

“Internally, I don’t know if they see this massive gap between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe,” Breer said. “I’m not saying they think Bailey’s as good as Mac, but there was some element of Bailey doing what he was coached to do last year that I think gave Bailey the edge to some degree for a little while there.”

Jones struggled in 2022 and took a step back. The second-year quarterback threw for under 3,000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference. On the other hand, Zappe threw for 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.

Mac Jones Upset New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Breer also shed some more light on how Jones’ on-field expressions of emotion were viewed within the organization. According to the insider, Belichick wasn’t a fan of Jones’ passionate tirades.

“I don’t think Bill appreciated the way that Mac handled some of the stuff last year,” Breer said. “There’s a way that I think Bill thinks a franchise quarterback should conduct himself. And for the most part, Tom Brady did conduct himself that way.

“I think there were certain things in the way that Mac handled his second year as a pro that Bill didn’t appreciate,” Breer added.

Jones caught the attention of pundits from around the NFL. Julian Edelman even called out the quarterback for his behavior when on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“He’s a good kid, but you see people and who they really are when (expletive) is hitting the fan and you can’t do that as a quarterback,” Edelman said. “He’s a young guy and his situation that he was in — I’m not saying it was an easy situation, especially having Matty P calling plays. But everyone is watching you when you’re the quarterback. There’s something to be said about that, and there’s a standard. There’s rules.

“Don’t come at me saying, ‘Oh, well Brady,’ Brady had like three Super Bowls when (expletive) showed up a coach for one — for the first time,” Edelman added. “Not showed up a coach, but he got into an argument with someone and showed emotion. You can’t do that, especially when you’re still trying to learn who you are.”

Details of Matthew Slater’s new Contract with the New England Patriots

The special teams phenom announced that he would be returning for yet another season in New England and now the details of his new contract have been revealed.

Terms of Patriots ST Matthew Slater’s new deal to return for his 16th season: 1-year, $152,500 signing bonus, $2.515M salary for $2,667,500 total. The cap charge is just $1,317,500, as it qualifies as a four-year player deal given his tenure with the team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 20, 2023

Slater is happy to be back in New England.

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” said Slater. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”