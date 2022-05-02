Patriots Named Best Fit For Odell Beckham Jr

T

he New England Patriots have already brought in a top wide receiver but they might not be done yet.

This offseason, the Patriots have made some moves at the wide receiver position. They already had Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers, and New England made a trade to acquire DeVante Parker who will be Mac Jones’ new No. 1 receiver.

The Patriots also addressed the position at the draft. In the second round, New England selected speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor.

CBS Sports thinks that the Patriots aren’t done improving at the position. They believe New England is the best fit for Odell Beckham Jr.

“This past weekend, Beckham tried to trick the whole NFL world by lying and saying Deebo Samuel had been traded to the Patriots, Jordan Dajani wrote. “How funny would it be if it was actually Beckham who ended up in New England? The Patriots were rumored to be one of the teams that was interested in Beckham when the Cleveland Browns released him in the middle of last season, and Mac Jones could use another weapon. DeVante Parker was a solid addition and Tyquan Thornton could play a fun role in this offense, but Beckham is a true No. 1 wideout.”

A Lethal Weapon For Mac Jones

Beckham is still a talented wide receiver. Last season he recorded 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham was able to flourish. In eight games he had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham has had an impressive NFL career so far. He now has a Super Bowl ring and has over 500 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

At 29 years old, Beckham still has some good years ahead of him. If he was to come to New England, he would get another shot at being a top receiver for a team.

Beckham would be the most talented wide receiver that Jones has been able to play with in his young career. In what is a crucial second season for Jones, surrounding him with top talent would give Jones all the tools to succeed.

Beckham has also talked about how much he admires Bill Belichick and how he has wanted to play for the organization.

But there are some concerns, particularly the fact that he suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl. Beckham tore his ACL and won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

There’s also a cap space issue.

New England Doesn’t Have The Money

According to Miguel Benzan, Patriots cap space expert, New England doesn’t have a lot of money to spend.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after accounting for the Devine Ozigbo release and the signing of DaMarcus Mitchell is $987,514. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 987,514 (@patscap) May 2, 2022

Now there are some solutions to the problem, the Patriots could reconstruct a contract such as Matthew Judon’s. Less than a million dollars will not be enough to bring Beckham to New England.

At 29 years old, this is one of Beckham’s last opportunities to receive a big-money deal.

So while it might be a good fit, getting Beckham to New England will be a tall task.