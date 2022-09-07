Patriots Named ‘Best Fit’ for Talented Seahawks Cornerback

As the regular season continues to inch closer, the New England Patriots still have a massive hole on their roster but a proposed trade could help fill that need.

With the departure of J.C. Jackson, the Patriots secondary took a big hit. Jackson was one of the best cornerbacks in the league recording 17 interceptions in the last two seasons per Pro Football Reference.

New England signed Malcolm Butler out of retirement and the veteran seemed primed to help mitigate the loss of Jackson. Terrence Mitchell was also a depth signing that looked ready to help the Pats.

But the Patriots cut both of these corners meaning that rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones could be primed for some significant playing time in their rookie seasons. Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills will also be tasked with going up against the opponent’s top receiving talent.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that New England could be in the market for a cornerback and that the Patriots are one of the best fits for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones.

“The New England Patriots should also be in on Jones,” Knox wrote. “New England lost star corner J.C. Jackson in free agency and released Malcolm Butler with an injury settlement. If the Patriots hope to remain in playoff contention this season, they could use another talented corner.”

How Has Jones Performed in the NFL?

Jones is entering his sixth NFL season and his second with the Seahawks. Last season, the cornerback played in 16 games and tallied 66 tackles and 10 passes defended per Pro Football Reference.

Patriots fans should actually remember Jones as he was a part of the Philadelphia Eagles squad that defeated New England in Super Bowl LII.

“Jones, who allowed an opposing passer rating of only 84.3 in coverage last season, would make for a tremendous in-season trade chip,” Knox wrote.

Jones is in the final year of his deal so the Patriots could use him as a short-term rental and re-sign him if he ends up doing well in New England.

Patriots Elevate Veteran Offensive Lineman From Practice Squad

Ahead of beginning preparations for Week 1 down in Florida, New England made one more roster move. The Patriots moved James Ferentz from the practice squad to the 53-man roster per the NFL transaction wire.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 27 games over his four seasons with New England. The offensive lineman can back up David Andrews at center or play guard. He will add some valuable depth to New England’s offensive line that will play a crucial role in the Pats’ offense.

The Patriots offensive line needs to keep Mac Jones upright and give him plenty of time to throw the ball. If they are unable to do so, New England could be in for a rough season.

Ferentz was able to make the roster due to Tyquan Thornton being placed on injured reserve. After Ferentz was added to the Patriots 53-man roster, New England signed Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

The Patriots will practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University this week ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.