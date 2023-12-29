Bill Belichick Using ‘Increased Role’ for Patriots’ Breakout Star

Bill Belichick’s reputation has taken a hit during a 4-11 season, but the New England Patriots’ head coach still knows how to use defensive players in creative ways. Belichick is giving an “increased role” to breakout star Mack Wilson.

The inside linebacker has become a factor as an edge-rusher in recent weeks. Belichick explained the switch as a way of “Trying to get our best players on the field,” per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Kyles noted how “Wilson has at least one sack and two pressures in each of his past three games, working both off the edge and as a looper inside.”

Bill Belichick cited "Trying to get our best players on the field" when asked about Mack Wilson's increased role as a pass rusher Wilson has at least one sack and two pressures in each of his past three games, working both off the edge and as a looper inside pic.twitter.com/slFd6KKPUz — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 27, 2023

The numbers prove Belichick’s creative scheming for Wilson is working. It’s also just another reason why one of the hidden gems on the Patriots’ defense is enjoying a banner campaign.

Mack Wilson’s a Roving Playmaker for Bill Belichick

Wilson is making plays at every level, but he’s having his biggest impact rushing the passer. Blitzing 24 times has yielded a career-high three sacks, eight pressures and five hurries, per Pro Football Reference. He’d recorded just 2.5 quarterback takedowns during his previous four seasons in the NFL.

The numbers are solid, but Wilson’s emergence as a versatile pass-rusher is also helping Belichick mix and match pressure and coverage in increasingly fiendish ways. One of the combinations worked during the 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.

Clever design helped the Patriots “show a zero-pressure and drop into Cover 2 man,” according to NFL Network’s Kendell Hollowell. The sudden switch in coverage helped Belichick’s roving playmaker get to Russell Wilson and force a fumble.

#Patriots show a zero-pressure and drop into Cover 2 man. Mack Wilson gets home and nearly forces the turnover. pic.twitter.com/EftJWzqtO9 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) December 28, 2023

Plays like this are why the Patriots have remained stout defensively during a difficult campaign. Wilson’s emergence is proof of the unit’s strength.

It’s a credit not only to Belichick, but also to an assistant tipped to replace him.

Potential Bill Belichick Replacement Played Key Role in Mack Wilson’s Emergence

If Belichick is gone after this season, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is a “logical candidate” to replace him. Mayo played middle linebacker for Belichick for eight years and has developed a reputation as a studious coach since hanging up his cleats once the 2015 season was in the books.

Wilson’s rapid rise is ample evidence of Mayo’s influence. Particularly since the latter admitted he and fellow assistant Steve Belichick changed Wilson’s role after “we let him down at times” last season, per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Jerod Mayo on Mack Wilson's increased usage as a pass rusher this year: "Coming out of last year, Steve [Belichick] and I felt like we let him down at times. With things he was good at – we didn't want to put too much on his plate." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 26, 2023

Being asked to play to his strengths has transformed Wilson’s career. Mayo and Belichick’s words also found favor with the former fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Patriots LB Mack Wilson Sr., who has been taking advantage of increased opportunity in recent weeks, said it meant a lot to hear Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick say after last season that they let him down and could have utilized him better in 2022. pic.twitter.com/HoyathzoOW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 28, 2023

Wilson has earned status as a free agent the Patriots should make it a priority to re-sign in 2024. Along with right tackle Mike Onwenu, another pending free agent who wants to return, Wilson can be a core part of the Patriots’ inevitable rebuild after this season.

That rebuild may take place without Belichick and his staff. Yet, Wilson’s breakout performances have shown Belichick and his coaches can still work magic and turn unheralded players into productive starters.