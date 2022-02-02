Bill Belichick in Hot Water After Alleged Text: ‘Sorry, I F##### This Up’

The New England Patriots‘ Bill Belichick has gone from not being named in Tom Brady’s retirement post to having his name come up in a much less honorable piece of news.

Patriots former assistant Brian Flores started a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos alleging discrimination regarding to race in their interviewing process.

Flores and his attorneys circulated a 58-page lawsuit which included an alleged text message from Belichick to Flores. In the text, Belichick appears to prematurely congratulate Flores on landing the New York Giants head-coaching job.

Only, Belichick was seemingly mistaken and the Giants were going to hire another of his former assistants, Brian Daboll, who had been the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Essentially, if this is true, Belichick texted the wrong person with inside info.

Here is a screenshot of the alleged conversation between Flores and Belichick, per Rob Wu of Fox 26 in Houston, Texas:

Wow. In the lawsuit Brian Flores said he learned Brian Daboll got the Giants job before he even interviewed, because Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian!

While Belichick isn’t accused of wrongdoing in this situation, if he did indeed leak intel to the wrong person, it is an overall bad look for the NFL legend.

It makes him look untrustworthy to his peers and colleagues in the NFL, and it also makes him look bumbling when it comes to basic technology. That’s a major red flag for a head coach approaching 70 years of age.

More importantly than Belichick’s potential technological misstep is the ongoing issue with a lack of diversity in the NFL’s head-coaching ranks and front offices.

In his lawsuit, Flores states:

God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.

More Details From Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

Flores accuses Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of a number of unsavory actions. According to Flores’ lawsuit, Ross tried to pay him to lose games in 2019.

Flores alleges Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss in 2019, but the former refused. In fact, Flores says that the team’s general manager Chris Grier told him the owner was upset because the late-season winning the Dolphins enjoyed “compromised the Dolphins draft position.”

In addition to the alleged incentives to lose games, Flores says Ross also pressured him to break tampering rules to recruit a “prominent quarterback” ahead of the 2020 season. Flores says he refused initial overtures and a follow-up that allegedly took place on a yacht during the winter of 2020 when Ross seemingly arranged a meeting with the target QB.

After Flores allegedly refused, he says he was “treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”

Flores was fired on January 10 despite leading the Dolphins to a 19-14 record over the past two seasons.

The portion of the lawsuit against the Giants stems from his interview for the team’s opening at head coach. Flores alleges the interview was only conducted to satisfy the NFL’s requisite meeting with a black candidate in compliance with the Rooney Rule.

According to Flores, he spoke met virtually with the Giants on January 18, which was before the team hired the Bills’ former assistant general manager Joe Schoen as its new GM on January 23. Schoen allegedly scheduled a second interview with Flores on January 27. Flores said he received a text message from Giants front office member Tim McDonnell seemingly rooting for him to land the job.

Unfortunately, just hours later, Belichick’s alleged text arrived which would indicate the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll, but was still going to go through the motions of interviewing Flores.

The Giants officially hired Daboll as their head coach on January 28. Flores in turn called his interview with the Giants a “sham.”

Similarly, Flores accused the Broncos of taking similar face-saving measures when they interviewed him for their opening in 2019. Flores even accused the Broncos former general manager and franchise icon John Elway of arriving to his interview late and hungover after “drinking heavily the night before.”

The NFL and Teams Respond to Flores’ Claims

Per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants issued this statement addressing Flores’ claims:

#Giants statement in response to Brian Flores' allegations in the lawsuit he has filed.

The Dolphins released a statement as well per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques:

Statement from the Miami Dolphins:

The Broncos’ response was similar, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Broncos' statement today on Brian Flores' lawsuit:

Finally, the NFL responded claiming Flores’ allegations were “without merit,” per ESPN’s Field Yates:

The NFL has released a statement in response to Brian Flores' claims, which it says "are without merit."

The history of discrimination in the NFL is long and well-documented, so to call Flores’ claims meritless is troubling in itself. In any case, there is no question, Belichick likely hates the fact that he is involved in this drama on any level.

