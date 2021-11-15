Bill Belichick Comments on Cam Newton’s Big Day

Both the New England Patriots and Cam Newton had big days on Sunday. The Patriots destroyed the Cleveland Browns 45-7 in Foxboro to run their win streak to four games. Newton, who returned to the Carolina Panthers after the Patriots released him before the start of the season, made his 2021 debut.

It was a smash hit as Newton facilitated TDs on his first two touches. He ran for a score and threw for another. Overall, he worked a red zone package where the starter, PJ Walker gave way to Newton who has traditionally been one of the most efficient red zone quarterbacks in the NFL. Newton’s presence helped spark a massive 34-10 Panthers win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road. On Monday morning, Bill Belichick called in for his regular spot on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. Belichick was asked for his reaction to Newton’s big day.

The legendary head coach said: “Yeah, absolutely. It was great when they signed him. Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.” After Newton scored a TD on his first touch, emotions took over and he removed his helmet and yelled into the camera: “I’m BAAACK.”

The celebration drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but it was understandable considering the emotions that had to be running through the former NFL MVP. Thankfully for Newton and the Panthers, it didn’t really cost his team as Carolina dominated the game in just about every facet.

What’s The Outlook For the Patriots in 2021?

The Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Having won four in a row, it appears the sky is the limit. The Patriots are going to be heavily favored in their Week 11 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta is fresh off a 45-3 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. There will likely be some emotion when the Patriots come to town, but ultimately, it would be a shock to see New England fall considering how well they have been playing of late.

Looking at the rest of their schedule, New England still has two huge games against the Buffalo Bills looming. It’s safe to say, the outcome of those two games might dictate the Patriots’ 2021 fate.

What’s The Outlook for the Panthers in 2021?

Newton’s arrival has injected new life into the Panthers organization. The buzz around the team is palpable and it appears Newton will start Week 11. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Newton will see the majority of first-team reps.

Newton and the Panthers will face his former head coach and the Washington Football Team in Week 11 before tangling with the Miami Dolphins, a Bye Week and then the Falcons.

All three of those games are very winnable and it gives Newton and opportunity to get acclimated before the Panthers face the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice) and New Orleans Saints in a rigorous four-week stretch. The playoffs are a possibility and the ride should be a fun one with Newton.

