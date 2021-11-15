Bill Belichick Unleashes Profane Tirade on Josh Uche

The New England Patriots handled the Cleveland Browns pretty easily in Week 10, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some tense moments. In the first quarter, Patriots young linebacker Josh Uche was called for an offsides penalty and Bill Belichick let him hear his frustration with the lack of discipline.

The camera caught Belichick verbally slamming Uche.

Bill Belichick wasn't too happy with Josh Uche following that offsides penalty. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2021

Boston Connor of the Pat McAfee Show translated Belichick’s tirade:

“Fucking asshole” – Bill Belichick — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 14, 2021

The play of the rest of the Patriots’ defense as well as the offense turned Belichick’s frown upside down. After an impressive first drive from Baker Mayfield and the offense, the Patriots took control of the game. They had a 24-7 edge at halftime ands went on to take the game .

Did Josh Uche Rebound From His Early Mistakes?

On a whole, the Patriots’ defense was dominant. The first Browns drive was a rocky one for New England, but after that, Cleveland struggled mightily to move the football.

Uche, specifically, wasn’t in on many big plays. He finished the game with 2 tackles. There was a belief in training camp that Uche would make a bigger impact as a pass rusher. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened.

Uche has played in nine games and he has 3 sacks on the season. If Uche was more of an impact on the opposite side of Matthew Judon, who now has 9.5 sacks on the season, the increasingly effective Patriots defense would be even more dangerous.

As it is, New England’s defense has been strong and the bottom line fact overshadows Uche’s lack of development into a true impact pass rusher.

Bill Belichick Speaks After the Game

Belichick wasn’t doing cartwheels after the game, but he was clearly impressed with his team’s performance. Belichick hasn’t been thrilled with rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson at every point this season, but after the first-year player’s 100-yard rushing and 2 TD game, the head coach had some good things to offer. WPRI’s Morey Hersgordon captured this quote from Belichick’s post-game presser:

Asked Bill Belichick about RB Rhamondre Stevenson's performance after not practicing this week & recording first 100yd game: "He's caught the ball well, good yards after contact … he stepped in for Damien and did a great job." #Patriots — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 14, 2021

Belichick has been consistently positive about the impact of Judon. After Sunday’s game, the tone was the same. Alex Barth on 98.5 the Sports Hub captured this quote from Belichick.

Bill Belichick on Matthew Judon: "We ask him to do a lot of different things. He's worked hard to adjust to a lot of new roles." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 14, 2021

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger had an interception on Sunday, and he’s leading the team in tackles. Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers finally got his first TD reception of his career. Unfortunately, on the same play, Browns cornerback Troy Hill injured his neck.

He was taken off the field on a stretcher, but did appear to be moving his extremities. NSN’s Zack Cox captured Belichick’s comments on Hill during his post-game presser.

Bill Belichick: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Troy Hill. It’s something that none of us ever want to see.” Noted that Hill, who was stretchered off late in the game, briefly spent time with the Patriots in 2015. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 14, 2021

New England moves on in search of its fifth consecutive win on November 18 against a very beatable Atlanta Falcons team. For perspective, the Dallas Cowboys, who needed overtime to beat the Patriots last month, just destroyed the Falcons 43-3 in Week 10.

Things are looking up for the Patriots.

