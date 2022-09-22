Bill Belichick Drops Strong Response to Lamar Jackson Question

T

he New England Patriots are preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and that means preparing to go up one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has started the 2022 season quite well, throwing for 531 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. The quarterback has also rushed for 136 yards and has found the end zone with his legs once this season.

Ever since Jackson was a prospect out of Louisville, the quarterback has had to answer questions about his passing ability. Due to his athleticism some were even surprised that Jackson didn’t run routes as a wide receiver at the scouting combine.

It’s safe to say that Jackson has proven the doubters wrong. The quarterback was the 2019 MVP and is also a two-time Pro Bowler. Jackson also has been named an All-Pro once so far in his career, throwing for nearly 10,500 yards as he is in the middle of his fifth NFL season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jackson and has passing ability and New England’s head coach said that he has answered all the questions about his throwing ability and that Jackson is an “MVP type of candidate.”

“Without a doubt,” Belichick told reporters. “He’s the type of player that’s an MVP type of candidate. “I think he’s more than answered it. Wait and see what his contract is. That’ll answer it.”

Were the Patriots Interested in Jackson?

Belichick also revealed that when Jackson was going through the draft process that New England had him in for a visit.

Jackson himself also went into detail about his visit with the Patriots and Belichick.

“I seen Belichick smile,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. “Usually, I see him and he’s [like straight-faced guy]. When I saw him smile, I was like ‘Dang, you’ve got humor.’ I told him that. He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘I wasn’t expecting you to be smiling.’”

The Patriots ended up selecting Sony Michel and Isaiah Wynn in the first round of the 2018 draft. While those players have helped New England they aren’t on the same level as Jackson.

Still, the Patriots had Tom Brady on the roster so it would have been difficult to select a top quarterback in the draft.

What Does Belichick Think of Baltimore’s Offense?

New England’s head coach obviously had praise for Jackson, but he also went into a great amount of detail about what makes the Ravens offense so tough to go up against, specifically their movement on offense.

“A combination of misdirection and with all the motion as well. So, you have a lot of motion and then you have some kind of hardball plays. Then you have all that motion. Then you have some misdirection plays to go with it. Play actions to go with it. It really forces a lot of eye discipline for the off-the-ball players, the linebackers and safeties. The guys who are on the ball, they don’t see all of that. They see the blocking scheme in front of them, who’s attacking them, who’s blocking them, and what type of block are they trying to make on them. They react to that. Whether it’s a cut-off block, a reach block, a base block, high arm, whatever it is. They’re really playing the blocker and finding the ball. It’s the guys on the second level, the linebackers, the safeties, could be corners involved, whoever those players are, trying to sort out who’s got who depending on what coverage you’re in. Who’s got who? Do we switch it? Are we locked? Is it a three-man switch? Is it a two-man switch? Who’s got the back after he fakes, after all the crisscrossing happens? Who’s got the quarterback?