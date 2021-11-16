Bill Belichick’s Jacket Draws Widespread Twitter Reaction

Ever so often, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will break out a new (or old) piece of his wardrobe that causes a stir at one of his pressers.

On Monday, after the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, Belichick showed up with the army green insulate jacket and it was hard not to take notice.

Take a look at the jacket and some of the responses including an audible compliment from one reporter:

Bill Belichick cracked a smile when complimented on his jacket by @RochieWBZ pic.twitter.com/PAVmctQ8dQ — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 15, 2021

Breanna Pitts of WBZ called Belichick’s jacket “chic.”

It’s very chic if I do say so myself. https://t.co/ZwvE14Hv25 — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) November 15, 2021

Gordon Zombay calls Belichick “Gucci Bill.”

Gucci Bill — Gordon ZomBay (@JFlatzz) November 15, 2021

Bill Belichick Has a Reason to Smile

The Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Their four-game win streak is second only to the Tennessee Titans who have won their last six. The Titans (8) are also the only team in the AFC with more wins than the Patriots (6).

During the Patriots’ run, they have outscored the opposition 150-50. They have surged within a half-game of the AFC-East-leading Buffalo Bills. While the Patriots still have two likely intense battles on their schedule against the Bills, before that, New England has a road game in Week 11 that most will expect them to win.

The Patriots travel to ATL for their next matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is coming off a pretty embarrassing loss. The Falcons 43-3 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 was the only loss of the week that was more lopsided than the Patriots’ 38-point drubbing of the Cleveland Browns.

As if the Patriots’ momentum and the Falcons’ recent struggles weren’t reason enough to believe, Atlanta may be without their most versatile offensive weapon on Thursday night.

Possible Injury Break With the Falcons

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, Falcons’ RB/Wr Cordarrelle Patterson is still recovering from a sprained ankle. Based on Pelissero’s report, it doesn’t sound as if Patterson will be cleared in time to play against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is still having his sprained ankle evaluated, but it doesn’t sound optimistic for Thursday night against the #Patriots, per source. Could be a couple weeks for one of this season’s most electric players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

Patterson is currently the Falcons’ leading rusher with 303 yards. He’s scored 2 TDs on the ground as well. Patterson is also second on the team in receptions with 39 for 473 yards and a team-leading 5 TDs.

If he cannot go, the Falcons won’t be completely devoid of offensive weapons. Rookie TE Kyle Pitts is likely to become an even bigger focal point of the offense. He has the speed and agility of a wide receiver with excellent hands and a long, powerful frame. He could create a matchup problem against Adrian Phillips.

Even still, the Patriots should win this game and push their win streak to five. Stay tuned for more information as the Patriots get set to get things going on a short week.

